Following are key 2023 bills enacted by western Nebraska state senators, most of which were added to “Christmas tree” bills to win passage:

Sen. Mike Jacobson, District 42, North Platte

Legislative Bill 33: Prompted by a absence-riddled November North Platte City Council meeting, the measure clarifies that mayors in first- and second-class cities can provide deciding votes on agenda items when members are absent or abstain or council seats are temporarily vacant by resignation or death. They still can also vote to break council ties.

Jacobson’s bill was added to LB 531, an Urban Affairs Committee priority bill, which won 37-8 final approval Thursday. That bill awaits Gov. Jim Pillen’s signature.

LB 98: This bill, also added to LB 531, included the second set of adjustments to the microTIF property tax refunds originated in 2020 by Jacobson’s predecessor, Mike Groene of North Platte.

MicroTIF allows owners of nonmetro city or village properties at least 60 years old to gradually recoup property taxes resulting from the increase in taxable values for renovating or replacing their buildings. A bill passed in 2022 extended the program to vacant lots platted and inside city limits for at least 60 years.

Jacobson’s 2023 measure changes Groene’s original concept by saying microTIF refunds will always go to the property owner who did them, even if he or she later sells the property.

The latest adjustments enable city councils and village boards to rescind their authorization of microTIF’s use and limit the number of annual projects. It also provides includes limited ability to reject applications, altering Groene’s original requirement for automatic governing board approval.

LB 281: As introduced, the bill would have set aside $50 million for state matching funds “for the purpose of building or renovating youth outdoor renovation facilities,” mainly the fire-destroyed 4-H Camp at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

Senators agreed to provide $10 million toward rebuilding the Halsey camp as part of LB 814, the 2023 “mainline” budget bill passed 40-2 on May 18. Pillen left the lower funding alone when he signed the measure with line-item vetoes May 24.

LB 433: The main budget bill also included this measure, which lets Nebraska’s behavioral health regions reallocate up to 20% of their annual budgets to deal with “emerging needs.” Jacobson said North Platte-based Region II brought the idea to him.

LB 434: Its requirement that the state enroll long-term care hospitals as Medicaid providers was one of two regional bills added to LB 227. The Health and Human Services priority bill won 47-0 final approval Thursday and also awaits the governor’s signature.

Sen. Steve Erdman, District 47, Bayard

LB 28: The measure addresses delays by the state’s Tax Equalization and Review Commission when a property owner appeals a county board’s rejection of his or her protest of an annual change in the property’s taxable value.

The Legislature’s major property tax relief bill, LB 243, includes Erdman’s call to reset the property owner’s valuation for that year to the previous year if TERC doesn’t act on the appeal by the following spring.

LB 243 won 44-0 final approval May 25 and was signed into law by Pillen Wednesday.

Sen. Tom Brewer, District 43, Gordon

Brewer guided three of his own bills to passage without the Christmas-tree process: his constitutional-carry bill (LB 77), a measure requiring online access to past video recordings of Unicameral proceedings (LB 254) and enabling legislation for Nebraska voters’ 2022 requirement of “voter ID” (LB 514).

The Sandhills and northern Panhandle lawmaker also saw four of his other bills clear the Legislature as part of other omnibus bills:

LB 199: His bill allowing “federally authorized aliens” to obtain a “driving privilege card” was added to LB 138, passed 41-0 Wednesday and signed by Pillen Thursday.

Brewer said LB 199 aimed to help Ukrainian refugees living in Nebraska after Russia’s 2022 invasion of their homeland.

LB 256: Omaha Sen. John Fredrickson prioritized this bill to require insurance reimbursements for telehealth services to equal those for in-person care. It was added to LB 296, a broader insurance bill, that senators approved 46-0 April 19. Pillen signed it two days later.

LB 265: The measure as introduced requires protective vests and safety training for corrections officers and allowed state Department of Health and Human Services employees to use “justifiable force” to protect themselves or others.

The bill, which had advanced to the floor without the “justifiable force” provision, was added to a larger criminal-justice bill sponsored by Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha. LB 50 was passed 34-15 Thursday and awaits the governor’s signature.

LB 267: Brewer’s Critical Infrastructure Utility Worker Protection Act prioritizes resources to protect such workers during a civil defense emergency. It became part of LB 191, a Business and Labor Committee priority bill, passed 46-0 May 24 and signed by Pillen May 26.

Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44, Sumner

The first-year senator representing Dawson and Custer counties and southwest Nebraska saw her priority bill and three of her six originated bills win passage inside other passed measures:

LB 219: Ibach’s bill requiring DHHS to rebase Medicaid reimbursement rates for rural “critical access” hospitals was added to LB 227 alongside Jacobson’s long-term care bill.

LB 220: An amended version was added to LB 50 alongside Brewer’s corrections-officers bill. It retained Ibach’s basic intent of requiring the state Board of Pardons to notify crime victims by certified mail at least 30 days before a pardon or commutation hearing and at least 10 days before either is granted.

LB 249: Ibach had prioritized Albion Sen. Tom Briese’s bill to let nonprofit development groups apply for more than one Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant each year.

That provision, which also raised a group’s maximum total grants to $5 million over two years, made it into LB 191 along with Brewer’s bill on critical infrastructure utility workers.

LB 660: This measure, rolled into the mainline budget bill (LB 814), provides $150,000 a year over two years to help repay rural lawyers’ student loans.

Sen. Brian Hardin, District 48, Gering

Despite losing one passed bill to a Pillen line-item veto, Ibach’s fellow freshman senator successfully attached two of his other six original bills to other Christmas-tree measures:

LB 712: Hardin sought to provide state infrastructure funding help for Kimball and other Panhandle towns expecting temporary population increases when the U.S. Air Force replaces the region’s Minuteman III nuclear missiles and upgrades silos.

The bill’s essence made it into LB 814, only to be struck by Pillen when he signed the main budget bill. Hardin said its prospects were damaged when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in late March that the missile upgrades had been delayed by 18 to 24 months.

LB 342: The bill, which lengthened the effective length of home inspector registrations from one to two years, was added to LB 531 along with Jacobson’s bills on microTIF and mayoral voting.

LB 596: Hardin introduced this measure to let liquor manufacturers and wholesalers reach sponsorship and advertisement agreements with organizations. It became part of LB 376, an omnibus liquor-law bill passed 41-0 April 18. Pillen signed that bill April 21.