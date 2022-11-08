Where can you view results: Telegraph area election night links

Telegraph area counties will be compiling and releasing results throughout the night. Polls close at 8 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. MT.

Expect some precinct results to begin tabulating on various websites shortly after polls close. Most west central Nebraska counties have links to election results on their own website.

Below are some helpful links to follow after the polls close.

Statewide Election Results: sos.nebraska.gov/elections/2022-elections

Area Results:

Many Nebraska counties use election.mips.ne to post election results. You can also find elections results through county websites.