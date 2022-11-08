 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Where can you view results: Telegraph area election night links

  • 0

Telegraph area counties will be compiling and releasing results throughout the night. Polls close at 8 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. MT.

Expect some precinct results to begin tabulating on various websites shortly after polls close. Most west central Nebraska counties have links to election results on their own website.

Below are some helpful links to follow after the polls close.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Area Results:

Many Nebraska counties use election.mips.ne to post election results. You can also find elections results through county websites.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan to vote on abortion rights in midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News