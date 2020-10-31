While many have voted early, more polling stations will be open in North Platte than in May primary

Many North Platte residents will vote for president, choose a new mayor and decide whether to renew the city’s Quality Growth Fund when Election Day arrives Tuesday.
North Platte Telegraph Voters Guide 2020
Curious about the proposed amendments? Want to know who's running for the Twin Platte Natural Resources District's board of directors? Find all that and in our voters guide.
Outgoing Mayor Dwight Livingston’s successor will be either John Hales, retired vice president of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., or Brandon Kelliher, chief information officer at Great Plains Health.
Half of the eight-member North Platte City Council will be elected for four-year terms in the Nov. 3 general election. The other half will finish their terms in December 2022.
Angela Blaesi and Brooke Luenenborg advanced to the general election after garnering the most votes in the Ward 2 primary. Pat Cullen of North Platte was the third candidate in May.
Seven individuals are on the ballot this year seeking four-year terms on the board of directors, which directs the district’s policies in flood control, soil erosion, irrigation runoff, grasslands and wildlife and groundwater quantity and quality.
Nebraskans can make their voices heard on TIF repayment, slavery as punishment for crime, gambling and payday loan interest caps.
Will Nebraska finally get casinos after decades of attempts? Or will opponents once again frustrate efforts to expand gambling? What you need to know about the measures Nebraskans will be voting on.
Nebraska voters will decide whether to cap the maximum annual rates associated with payday loans at 36% following a successful ballot initiative.
Tanya Storer said she wants to focus on property-tax reform at a structural level by changing the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act.
Incumbent state Sen. Tom Brewer is facing off against Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer in what has become one of the most expensive races in the state.
The Nebraska Democratic Party does not support the winner of the party's May primary election, Chris Janicek of Omaha, and instead has drafted Preston Love Jr. of Omaha as its designated write-in candidate to oppose Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.
As in the May 12 primary, many more already will have cast ballots — the expected fruits of a record-setting 7,798 “early voting” requests driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Election Day 2020 in North Platte will look more like its predecessors, with more separate polling locations in use Tuesday than was the case six months ago.
In-person balloting opens across Nebraska at 8 a.m. CST Tuesday (7 a.m. MST). The polls will close at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. MST), also the deadline for completed early ballots to be in the possession of county election offices in order to be legally counted.
Those casting early ballots must seal them in their provided envelope and fill out and sign the envelope as indicated.
They may be delivered to the clerk’s office in the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., or placed in county dropboxes at the courthouse’s south door or in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot across Jeffers. The dropboxes will be checked just before the 8 p.m. poll-closing time.
The first election figures released after the polls close will reflect early ballots received through midday Monday, said County Clerk Becky Rossell, who doubles as election commissioner.
Results of early ballots received between mid-Monday and when the polls close Tuesday will be added later along with in-person tallies.
Lincoln County’s election results will be unofficial until the county’s canvassing board meets Thursday, Rossell added.
They’ll be asked to rule on “provisional ballots” cast Tuesday by registered voters who moved without updating their addresses or voters who applied for early ballots but lost, spoiled or otherwise didn’t get them before the election.
Provisional ballots in the latter case will be counted once it’s verified the voter hasn’t cast any other ballots, according to Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office.
Voters who moved without updating their address should come to the clerk’s office for the paperwork they’ll need to cast provisional ballots more quickly at their new polling places, Rossell said.
The presidential race tops Tuesday’s ballot, with Nebraska voters given three printed choices as well as the usual blank lines for write-in options.
President Donald Trump, a Republican, is opposed by former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Fremont and 3rd District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering are both seeking re-election. Both are Republicans.
In seeking a second six-year term, Sasse faces two Democratic opponents — primary winner Chris Janicek and party-endorsed write-in candidate Preston Love Jr. — as well as Libertarian nominee Gene Siadek. All are from Omaha.
Smith is seeking an eighth two-year term against Democrat Mark Elworth Jr., who lives in Omaha, and Libertarian Dustin Hobbs of Grand Island.
Nebraska voters will rule on a half-dozen state ballot questions, two proposed by the Legislature and the rest the result of initiative petition drives.
Amendment 1 would remove an exception to Nebraska’s slavery prohibition for punishment for crime. Amendment 2 allows extra time for developers to recover costs through tax increment financing in “extremely blighted” areas.
Initiative 428 would cap annual interest rates on “payday loans” at 36%, while Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska’s horse-racing tracks and set its initial regulations and casino tax rates.
In North Platte, voters will choose either John Hales or Brandon Kelliher as their next mayor and elect at least two new City Council members.
They’ll also face a pair of questions that would extend the life and mechanisms of the 20-year-old Quality Growth Fund through March 2031.
The city has reserved part of its sales-tax collections for economic development purposes since a special 2001 election.
One question would renew the formula for setting aside new QGF funds. The other would renew the economic development plan defining the fund’s purposes and capping its annual income at $650,000.
Either Kelliher or Hales will succeed outgoing Mayor Dwight Livingston at the City Council’s Dec. 6 meeting, when Tuesday’s council winners also will be sworn in.
Two council members on Tuesday’s ballot are seeking new terms: Jim Backenstose, opposed by Donna Tryon in Ward 1, and Lawrence Ostendorf, who faces Mark Woods in Ward 4.
Either Jim Agler or Pete Volz will succeed retiring Councilman Glenn Petersen in Ward 2. In Ward 3, either Brad Garrick or former Councilman Don Kurre will succeed Andrew Lee, who finished third in May’s mayoral primary.
The North Platte school board will gain a second female member when voters choose either Brooke Luenenborg or Angela Blaesi to succeed Mike Morrell in Ward 2.
School board incumbents Skip Altig (Ward 1) and Matt Pederson (Ward 3) are unopposed. So are May’s primary winners in three Lincoln County Board races: Commissioners Joe Hewgley (District 1) and Jerry Woodruff (District 5) and first-timer Chris Bruns (District 4).
Bruns won the GOP primary over incumbent Walt Johnson, who was appointed along with Woodruff after voters expanded the County Board in November 2018 from three members to five.
Hewgley, District 1 commissioner since July 15, 1985, will begin his ninth full four-year term in January. Only Valley County Commissioner Allen Cetak has served longer among current county board members in Nebraska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!