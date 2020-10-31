While many have voted early, more polling stations will be open in North Platte than in May primary

Many North Platte residents will vote for president, choose a new mayor and decide whether to renew the city’s Quality Growth Fund when Election Day arrives Tuesday.

As in the May 12 primary, many more already will have cast ballots — the expected fruits of a record-setting 7,798 “early voting” requests driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Election Day 2020 in North Platte will look more like its predecessors, with more separate polling locations in use Tuesday than was the case six months ago.

In-person balloting opens across Nebraska at 8 a.m. CST Tuesday (7 a.m. MST). The polls will close at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. MST), also the deadline for completed early ballots to be in the possession of county election offices in order to be legally counted.

Those casting early ballots must seal them in their provided envelope and fill out and sign the envelope as indicated.

They may be delivered to the clerk’s office in the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., or placed in county dropboxes at the courthouse’s south door or in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot across Jeffers. The dropboxes will be checked just before the 8 p.m. poll-closing time.