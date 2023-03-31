The annual tug-of-war between spring and winterlike weather is well under way as North Platte leaves March behind this weekend.

But the initial struggles between the seasons over the past week produced the first progress in weeks toward further relief from Lincoln County’s drought, according to Thursday’s newest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

The National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office says North Platte has a 30% chance of either rain or snow showers Friday, along with stiff northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Friday’s high will be in the lower 40s, a chilly contrast to Thursday’s midafternoon readings that reached the mid-50s.

It’ll be spring’s turn this weekend, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s on Palm Sunday and 60 Saturday and Monday, the weather service said.

The first days of Holy Week then will bring another blustery turn, with highs cooling to the upper 30s by Wednesday and chances of snow and rain Monday night through Tuesday night.

North Platte didn’t receive much in the way of either snow or moisture last weekend, but it was enough to lift the city to the middle of five drought categories in the newest national map.

Lincoln County’s percentage of land in “extreme drought,” the second-worst category, fell from 55.25% March 21 to 32.4% Tuesday in statistics from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The middle category of “severe drought” now covers two-thirds of the county, though the Sutherland and Wallace areas and southwest Lincoln County remain in “extreme drought.”

Nebraska’s Drought Monitor map continued to show 5.1% of the state in the worst category of “exceptional drought,” all in the northeast. But the percentage of “extreme drought” land dipped from 28.9% to 27.5%.

The North Platte airport recorded 0.02 inches of moisture Saturday and 0.03 inches Monday, with the latter representing 0.2 inches of snow.

Unless Friday’s possible precipitation falls as measurable white stuff, the city will finish its November-to-March prime snowfall period with 33.5 inches. That would rank No. 18 in city snowfall records dating to 1893.

But beware that chance of snow early next week: North Platte has seen its share of snow in April, with 1984 holding the record at 14.5 inches. The city got 9.5 inches of April snow as recently as 2018.

Last weekend’s moisture lifted North Platte’s year-to-date precipitation to 2.32 inches, nearly twice the 1.19 inches recorded through March 29 last year.