Wild Roses kick off NRoute series in North Platte

The annual NRoute Entertainment Fort Cody Summer Music Series begins Thursday with Wild Roses bringing their rock style of music to open the season.

The Kearney-based band includes Cassie Brown on lead vocals/rhythm guitar, Steven Koehn on drums, Seth Sloan on lead guitar and Ryan Swenson on bass guitar. The musicians came together in spring 2020 with a shared love of classic rock.

Their style is reminiscent of 1970s-80s hard rock and the group performs originals such as “Playin’ With Fire” and “If Time Could Really Fly.”

Wild Roses released its debut EP on March 12, 2021. Recorded in a basement in the middle of Nebraska, the Wild Roses EP is the debut of the Midwest’s newest rising rock group.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday with Big Daddy B and The Wrecking Machine opening the show.

The rest of the season will feature Bases Loaded, rock, on June 23; ELL, pop, June 30; The Littlest Birds and Waylian Ann, bluegrass and folk country, July 7; Ben Bedford and Vanessa Lively, folk, July 14; David G. Smith, singer/songwriter, July 21; Daniel Christian, pop Americana, July 28; Quinlan Valdez, folk, Aug. 4; and on Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. will be the Stockade Fest featuring the American Rebel Tour with McKenzie Jalynn and Harlow. More acts will be anounced for the Aug. 11 event.

Admission is $5 per person at the door at Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive in North Platte.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.