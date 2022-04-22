 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire burns 20 to 30 acres of grassland near Gothenburg

Local News

A wildfire burned between 20 to 30 acres of marshy grassland in rural Gothenburg on Thursday night.

Mark Balmer, the Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department chief, said the blaze started around 9:15 p.m. and fire crew members, with assistance from area farmers, were able to leave the scene around midnight.

Balmer said a discarded cigarette is believed to have caused the fire, which happened about three miles east of Gothenburg and a mile north of U.S. Highway 30.

Ballmer said crews returned Friday morning to inspect the scene again.

