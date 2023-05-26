Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tours on June 9 will show two locations that experienced wildfires during the summers of 2021 and 2022. Presenters will focus on wildfire prevention and recovery.

The first tour will begin at 9 a.m. at the Platte River Basin Environments Carter Canyon property near Gering. The second will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Don Lease property near Redington, southwest of Bridgeport.

The tours are hosted by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the North Platte Natural Resources District, ENVU and Platte River Basin Environments.

Speakers are:

Mitch Stephenson and Aaron Berger, UNL, welcome, and opening on wildfire recovery on rangelands .

Georgette Jordening, NRCS, opportunities to improve recovery following wildfire .

Todd Filipi, NPNRD, reseeding fire lines .

Derek Sebastian, ENVU, new herbicide options for cheatgrass/annual brome on rangelands.

The tour is free, and registration is appreciated by calling 308-632-1230. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

Directions to the first tour at 9 a.m., PRBE Carter Canyon property: Starting from Gering on Nebraska Highway 71, turn west on Carter Canyon Road, then north onto County Road 15 to Robidoux Road, follow Robidoux, and it will turn into Summit Road follow the road to the site.

Directions to the first tour at 11:30 a.m., Don Lease property: Starting from Gering on Nebraska Highway7 south to Nebraska Highway 88, then go east to Road 73, then south about three miles to the site.