North Platte city officials Thursday morning will hold their first public discussion of a proposal to develop the last empty quadrant at the city’s east Interstate 80 exit after nearly 40 years.

The Community Redevelopment Authority plans an initial review of an application by Wilkinson Development of North Platte for tax increment financing to build a Fat Dogs truck stop and other facilities in Exit 179’s northeast quadrant.

Thursday’s 9 a.m. CRA meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes a revised “consent to assignment” of Sustainable Beef LLC’s TIF aid to its lenders and election of the five-member panel’s 2023 chair and vice chair.

The latter two items were on the agenda for a Jan. 19 meeting postponed due to an all-time record 13.9-inch snowfall the previous day.

Exit 179 and Newberry Access opened in 1984, 18 years after I-80 was completed to North Platte along with the main U.S. Highway 83 interchange at today’s Exit 177.

Development at Exit 179 took time but received a jump-start when the Walmart Distribution Center opened to its south in 2003.

The Love’s and Flying J truck stops occupy the east interchange’s two southern quadrants. Pump & Pantry, La Quinta Inn and Iron Eagle Golf Course are in or next to the northwest quadrant.

The City Council granted “substandard and blighted” status to Exit 179’s northeast quadrant on April 6, 2021, as it granted TIF eligibility to land along Newberry’s east side — including the future Sustainable Beef LLC site — from I-80 north to U.S. 30.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Wilkinson, which operates Fat Dogs convenience stores at Exit 177 and at South Dewey and Francis streets, bought 74.86 acres of the northeast quadrant in August between I-80 and the South Platte River.

The land had had a taxable value of $279,390 for 10 years before it more than doubled to $580,791 in 2022, according to Lincoln County GIS and Nebraska Taxes Online.

Information supplied by Wilkinson to Clark says it plans “a locally owned development” that will include a “large Fat Dogs truck stop, quick-serve restaurant, corporate office and truck warehouse, large retailer (and) hotelier.”

The North Platte-based company also operates Fat Dogs stores along I-80 at Sidney, Lexington, Grand Island and Lincoln; two Time Saver convenience stores in North Platte; hotels in North Platte and Lexington; and catering, construction and fuel businesses.

The two North Platte Fat Dogs each have an attached fast-food restaurant, with Hardee’s next door in Exit 177’s southwest quadrant and Pepperjax Grill the neighbor on South Dewey Street between Leota and Francis streets.

Wilkinson Development’s current main offices are in the Canteen District’s Maloney Building at 214 E. Fifth St., occupying one of two former storefronts for F.W. Woolworth & Co.

The CRA, which handles all TIF applications in North Platte, typically refers such requests to the Planning Commission and City Council for separate public hearings and votes.

CRA members also review and vote on a TIF request two other times: once between the planning and council meetings, and again to finalize a TIF contract if it’s granted by the council.