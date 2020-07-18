The intersection at William and Union avenues will remain closed through Thursday, North Platte’s Street Department said in a press release.
Alternate routes are necessary.
“Please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs for the safety of you and the workers,” the release said.
For information, call 308-535-6700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.