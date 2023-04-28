Willow Street will be closed from Eugene Avenue to Walker Road for about three days next week.

Johnson Service Co. will be repairing the lift station at Eugene Avenue and Willow Street starting Monday, the North Platte Wastewater Treatment Plant said in a press release.

The closure is expected to last about three days. Alternate routes are suggested and may be required, the release said.

"Please use caution around the construction area by observing and following the signs for the safety of you and the workers," the release said.

For more information, contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 535-6757.