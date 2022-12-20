 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wind chills close Cody Park holiday displays; concessions done for year

Dangerous wind chills in North Platte’s weather forecast are bringing an early end to Cody Park Concessions’ holiday hours.

Parks Supervisor Lyle Minshull said both the concession stand and the Santa’s Workshop display will be closed at least Wednesday and Thursday due to stiff winds and expected wind chills between 40 and 50 below zero.

He said the Christmas displays, which are scheduled to close Dec. 30, could reopen Friday if winds die down.

That probably won’t be the case for the concession stand, which usually closes until spring on or just before Christmas Eve, Minshull said.

He added that the decorations inside the Christmas displays’ individual shelters wouldn’t be able to withstand northerly winds expected to gust as high as 40 mph.

Founded in 1947 at Memorial Park, Santa’s Workshop has been a Cody Park holiday fixture since 2003. It’s one of five west central Nebraska stops in Nebraska Tourism’s inaugural Holiday Passport program this season.

— Telegraph staff reports

