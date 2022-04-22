Wind, record temperatures stoke fire at ABC Recycling Friday

Record-breaking temperatures and strong southerly winds sent hot black smoke billowing across North Platte’s north side from a fire at ABC Recycling Friday afternoon.

City firefighters needed about an hour to control the flames, which Fire Marshal Mike McConnell said were confined to shredded paper and plastic totes on the northwest side of the property at 300 W. Seventh St.

He said about 4:30 p.m., two hours after the initial call, that the fire’s cause was undetermined but under investigation.

Professional and volunteer firefighters from two of North Platte’s three fire stations were looking for possible hotspots. They were expected to be onsite through the night, McConnell said.

“They were here with a quick response,” he said. “They got a really quick (initial) knockdown, and best of all, nobody got hurt.”

Pamela Pacheco, owner of ABC Recycling, had a short statement as she walked about 3 p.m. through the north gate of her business that handles recycling from city residents and other private customers.

“The wind sucks,” Pacheco said.

The fire call coincided with North Platte’s warmest temperatures yet in 2022, with 95 degrees and wind gusts up to 46 mph reported at 2:53 p.m. by the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

The temperature reading was 2 degrees higher than the April 22 record of 93, set in 1989.

The southerly winds were so pronounced that downtown motorists south of the Union Pacific tracks couldn’t see any smoke from the fire a few blocks away.

It couldn’t be missed, however, once one crossed the tracks north on the Willow Street viaduct.

Smoke from near ABC Recycling’s northwest fence was relatively subdued at about 2:45 p.m. But fresh blasts of warm winds sent thick dark plumes rolling north, nearly wiping out visibility on West Eighth Street near Willow.

McConnell said firefighters at Station 2, half a dozen blocks north at 1302 N. Sycamore St., were doing outdoor hose training when the fire call came in.

The fire “was going pretty good in the pile” of papers when they got there, he said. “With the gust of the wind about then, it pushed it straight through the fence.”

After the fire was contained for good, a roughly half-block-long stretch of scorched grass could be seen on the south side of Seventh between the fence and curb.

Just when it seemed firefighters had the flames under control, McConnell said, another strong gust drove the fire into the nearby plastic totes.

“The fire did melt some of the bins, so that’s when we got the really dark smoke,” McConnell said. But “the guys got over to the totes and knocked it down really quickly.”

He said firefighters from Station 1 on South Jeffers Street joined their north-side counterparts, as did volunteers who back up the professional firefighting force.

No other part of ABC Recycling’s operation suffered damage, including a metal building directly south of the burning paper and totes, McConnell said.

That did little to ease the dismay of Barry and Wendy Allen, who were unnerved by the smoke that twice crossed the street and billowed over and around their house at 309 W. Seventh.

“That fire got out of control because they couldn’t get water,” said Barry Allen, adding he has lived there for more than 20 years.

“My wife was screaming, and I got out the front door and moved our pickup,” he said. “It was over those trees (along the fence), and then it got huge where it got to the grass.”

McConnell said firefighters had to lay 1½ blocks’ worth of large-diameter hose from a hydrant at Seventh and Vine streets into ABC Recycling to the site of the fire.

Another yellow fire hose could be seen connected to another hydrant at Seventh and Willow streets, below the viaduct.

The Allens said they never wanted a recycling operation across the street. ABC “moved in without really asking the neighborhood, but we didn’t have any neighbors (to object) and they got in,” Barry Allen said.

“I’ve called the city and I’ve called and I’ve called, and they never do anything,” Wendy Allen added. “You go over the viaduct, and you see this stuff. You want this look in our city? It’s just disgusting.”

ABC, which Pacheco founded privately in 2014 with help from a city grant, has handled most recyclable items from city residents since that time.

It became the sole handler in October 2020, when the city abandoned its “yellow-top” residential recycling pickups to save money.

Residents have been encouraged since then to use one of several city dropoff sites to deposit their recyclables: cardboard, newsprint and magazines, white paper, tin and aluminum cans and Nos. 1 and 2 plastic containers.

ABC’s website says the firm also privately accepts wire, steel and nonferrous metals; PVC irrigation and HDPE No. 2 pipe; agricultural liners and tubing; rinsed barrels, IBC toters and feed, seed and fertilizer containers and tubs; buckets, crates and pallets; construction barrels and cones; and shrinkwrap and acrylic signs.

Documents are shredded at an onsite warehouse, according to the website. Electronic equipment is accepted for a small fee.

