 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winds and fire kept officials busy across central Nebraska Friday and Saturday

  • 0

The following summarizes other instances reported to the National Weather Service of high winds, dust storms and wildfires Friday and through 3:30 p.m. Saturday in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area.

Some known incidents, such as Friday’s Interstate 80 rest-area fire near Brady and Saturday’s wildfire near Hayes Center, do not appear on the weather service website.

All times are listed as Central Daylight Time.

Friday

» 1:35 p.m.: 51 mph gust, Lexington airport.

» 2:58 p.m.: 55 mph gust, 7 miles north-northeast of Willow Island.

» 2:13 p.m.: 62 mph gust, 3 miles north of Wauneta.

» 3:23 p.m.: 54 mph gust, 7 miles south-southeast of Cozad.

» 3:40 p.m.: Blowing dust and limited visibility, McCook airport.

» 4:22 p.m.: Wildfire, one-half mile north of McCook

People are also reading…

» 4:29 p.m.: Wildfire, Benkelman.

» 4:31 p.m.: 62 mph gust, Imperial.

» 5:18 p.m.: 59 mph gust, 2 miles north-northwest of Broken Bow.

» 6 p.m.: Wildfire, north of Purdum (lightning strikes later confirmed as cause).

» 6:35 p.m.: 62 mph gust, North Platte.

» 6:36 p.m.: 62 mph gust, 4 miles east of North Platte.

» 6:47 p.m.: 58 mph gust, 4 miles north-northwest of Big Springs.

» 8:07 p.m.: 58 mph gust, 7 miles north of North Platte.

» 8:09 p.m.: Blowing dust and ¼-mile visibility, 11 miles south-southwest of Trenton (social media report).

» 8:19 p.m.: 82 mph gust, 3 miles west-northwest of Trenton.

» 8:24 p.m.: 59 mph gust, 8 miles north of Benkelman.

» 8:28 p.m.: 63 mph gust, Valentine airport.

» 8:38 p.m.: 58 mph gust, 1 mile north-northeast of Cozad.

» 9 p.m.: 59 mph gust, 4 miles west-southwest of Madrid.

» 9:12 p.m.: 66 mph gust, 8 miles west of Lemoyne.

» 9:45 p.m.: 58 mph gust, 5 miles south of Anselmo.

» 9:51 p.m.: Evacuations due to wildfire on Keystone-Roscoe Road, Keith County.

» 10 p.m.: Wildfire, near Elsie; 59 mph gust, 8 miles north-northeast of Big Springs.

» 10 p.m.: 58 mph gusts, 5 miles east-northeast of Whitman and 8 miles southwest of Callaway.

» 10:40 p.m.: Big Springs fire chief reported his department had put out several wildfires.

» 11:30 p.m.: 60-70 mph gusts, 1 mile south of Roscoe.

» 11:39 p.m.: 60 mph gust, 5 miles west of Lexington.

» 11:55 p.m.: 62 mph gust, Ogallala airport; 59 mph gust, 1 mile west-northwest of Lexington.

Saturday

» 12:09 a.m.: 58 mph gust, 4 miles north-northeast of North Platte.

» 12:11 a.m.: 61 mph gust, 3 miles south of Johnson Lake.

» 12:25 a.m.: 65 mph gust, 11 miles north-northeast of Three Mile Lake (Arthur County).

» 12:30 a.m.: Estimated 60 mph winds, 4 miles east-southeast of Ogallala.

» 12:34 a.m.: 68 mph gust, Broken Bow airport.

» 1:05 a.m.: 60 mph gust, Sutherland.

» 1:27 a.m.: 60 mph gust, 3 miles east of Sutherland.

» 2:29 a.m.: 63 mph gust, McCook airport.

» 3:06 a.m.: 60 mph gust, 2 miles north of Johnson Lake.

» 1:15 p.m.: 59 mph gust, Ogallala.

» 2:58 p.m.: 58 mph gust, 5 miles south-southwest of North Platte.

» 3:21 p.m.: 50 mph gust, 5 miles northwest of Lexington.

» 3:25 p.m.: 51 mph gust, 3 miles north-northeast of Gothenburg.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News