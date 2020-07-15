A wind gust was measured at 87 mph Monday night at the North Platte Regional Airport amid a violent storm cell.
The wind burst matched a measured gust from a storm last Thursday and is the highest recorded in the area this year, according to Chris Buttler, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in North Platte.
The storm was generated by a cold front that moved into Nebraska and mixed with the existing hot, humid conditions in the state. Temperatures were in the mid- to upper 90s on Monday with humidity around 70%.
“We had some storms fire out ahead of that cold front and they were aided by a real strong midlevel disturbance that moved into the area from Colorado,” Buttler said. “There was a lot of momentum with the storm and a lot of that midlevel wind got pushed down to the surface.”
The winds knocked down tree limbs around the area and rolled over a fifth-wheel camper about a half-mile south of the airport.
Buttler said a few sheds were reported damaged near Lamar in Chase County. The winds were estimated around 80 mph.
The North Platte Fire Department responded to calls of grass fires caused by lightning strikes or downed power lines. A house on West A Street in North Platte was reportedly hit by lightning as well.
Buttler said a quarter-inch of rainfall was reported at the airport, but throughout North Platte there were spots that reported three-quarters to an inch of rain.
The heaviest rainfall was 1¾ inch in areas just east of Hershey and north of Sutherland.
The largest reported hail was about quarter-size in both McPherson and Perkins counties.
“(The storm) didn’t produce much hail. It was more of a wind-type event,” Buttler said.
The cold front pushing through dropped high temperatures to the 70s for the first time since early June.
Buttler said the conditions should remain comfortable for the next day with Wednesday’s highs expected to be in the low to mid-80s, but things will heat up again after that.
The high Saturday is expected to be 102, which would be the hottest day of the year so far.
Buttler added there is a chance for storms both on Thursday and Saturday nights.
