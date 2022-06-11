Winner takes home more than $450 in groceries in annual Noon Rotary Grocery Grab

Grocery carts flew down the aisles at Gary’s Super Foods on East Fourth Street as Noon Rotary conducted its 2022 Grocery Grab on Saturday.

Wendy Thompson was the first place winner. She enlisted the help of Trey Andersen, who filled her cart with $454.05 worth of food. A lot of meat items and other staples were the target, Andersen said.

“We showed up this morning and ran through the store real quick,” Andersen said. “We knew we wanted the meat.”

Andersen had three minutes to grab all he could. After it was all done, said he had a good time.

Christine Butterfield was the second-place winner, managing to fill her cart with $240 worth of food in two minutes. Lori McConnell ran through the aisles and collected $172.86 of food in her basket.

The three Grocery Grab participants were drawn from nearly 5,000 entries. The proceeds of the Grocery Gab benefit North Platte Noon Rotary projects such as Josh the Otter water safety awareness program, Bloodhounds Blood Drive, North Platte High School Food Pantry, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and Rotary Youth Exchange program.

