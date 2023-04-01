Enjoy the mini-spring Sunday, because winter has more in store.

The National Weather Service Saturday added North Platte and Lincoln County to a winter storm watch expected to go into effect Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday morning.

Further to the north a brutal winter could continue, with as much as 19 inches of snow possible in already hard-hit Cherry County, and as much as 7 inches across the rest of the Sandhills with high winds and blizzard conditions.

The NWS's Lee Bird office said in its forecast that Lincoln County can expect up to three inches of snow Tuesday.

The most potent part of the storm, though, could be the wind. Blowing snow causing hazardous traveling conditions and poor visibility is possible, as is drifting snow, the forecast said.

Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday with sustained winds about 25 mph throughout Tuesday, overnight into Wednesday. Winds will still be at a sustained 10 mph Wednesday night with gusts up to 20 mph in the North Platte area.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s on Sunday and low 50s on Monday for North Platte before dipping into the mid-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The low Tuesday into Wednesday is forecast to be hovering around zero.

Thursday sees a high in the low 40s with winds about 15 mph. Friday should see a high in the 50s with lows Saturday morning in the teens.

Cherry County, which has seen three major snow falls this winter, could get hit again. The forecast is calling for 6 to 19 inches of snow on a band from Gordon in Sheridan County to Valentine.

The rest of the Sandhills from Big Springs to Ainsworth and west to Hyannis could see 2 to 7 inches of snow with 55 mph gusts causing blizzard conditions.

West of Ainsworth — Spencer, Butte, O'Neill and Atkinson — could see 1 to 6 inches.

Regionally, the storm is expected to affect the Black Hills in South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming.

Hot Springs and Pine Ridge could see 12 inches or more of snow with 55 mph gusts in another region hit hard by the January storm.

Rapid City and the northern Black Hills could also see a foot of snow or more, the NWS's Rapid City office said.