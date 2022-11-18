Winter’s first cold blast should let up on North Platte by Sunday

North Platte’s post-Election Day chill should finally lift this weekend, with milder temperatures in store next week up to and through Thanksgiving.

The strong winds that produced below-zero wind chill readings early Friday will stick around through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid-30s, with sunny skies but northwest winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

Friday morning saw the airport’s temperature drop to 6 degrees above zero, tying the Nov. 12 reading that was the lowest so far in the 2022-23 winter season.

After a Saturday night low in the mid-teens, Sunday will bring daytime relief with a high near 50 degrees under continued sunny skies.

North Platte’s daily highs will range from about 50 to the lower 50s for the first half of next week. Thanksgiving Day should see mostly sunny skies and a high around 45, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, a second area of west central Nebraska has slipped into the most serious level of drought in Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Drought Mitigation Center.

Lincoln County’s drought status remained basically unchanged, with 56% of the county in the worst category of “exceptional drought” and 96.6% in either that category or “extreme drought.”

But a new swath of “exceptional drought” has developed in north central Nebraska, extending from southeast Cherry County northeast through Brown and Rock counties to the southern edge of Keya Paha County.

It’s the third such region in Nebraska in the newest drought map, joining southwest Nebraska’s persistent nine-county arc and a 16-county bulge in northeast Nebraska.

The new north central band lifted Nebraska’s total area in “exceptional drought” to 17.4% Tuesday, up from 14.9% on Nov. 15.

Nebraska’s map may be viewed at droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NE.