Winter storm expected to bring 10 inches of xnow

A winter storm originally set to track further south of North Platte has changed course for a direct hit on the area beginning early Wednesday morning.

Kenny Roberg, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office at Lee Bird Field, said accumulations could be as high as 10 inches across the area. The system will move across Colorado into southwestern and south central Nebraska.

“As the storm system tracks across Kansas into Iowa and Missouri during the day on Wednesday,” Roberg said, “that’s when we’ll see the heaviest snow move across a good part of western and north central Nebraska.”

The NWS Lee Bird Field issued a winter storm warning on Monday afternoon that included an expected 10 inches of snow along the Interstate 80 corridor from Deuel County in western Nebraska through Lincoln County.

North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth said the city expects to declare a snow emergency Tuesday evening. Groseth said city crews “would appreciate people’s cooperation in moving their cars early so plows can clear closer to the curbs.”

Roberg said this much snow at this point in January is unusual.

“Looking at the records that go back into 1880 or so, if we get this kind of snow, it would be a daily record amount of snowfall for Wednesday,” Roberg said. “So we’re looking for a potential for record snowfall. That’s even a high amount for January for that daily record in January.”

He said the snow could extend into north central Nebraska as well.

“I’ll say the previous storms that we’ve had in December and into New Years, the heaviest has been across the Sandhills of north central Nebraska,” Roberg said. “This one in particular is looking at giving a heavy snowfall further south to include southwest Nebraska this time.”

He said the amounts could vary and end up being a little bit less or a bit more, but recommended folks prepare for the higher amounts. The original forecast called for an inch or so across the North Platte area.

“A few days ago North Platte was kind of on the northern edge of the swath of snow and maybe just catching an inch or two,” Roberg said. “Now that we’ve progressed a couple days, the track has kind of settled in where it’s going to be and we’re in a favorable track where it’s going to be a large swath of heavy snow.”

Roberg said the moisture content could be very high.

“With the highs on Wednesday looking to be in the upper 20s across the area, we’re going to have a lot of moisture working into the area,” Roberg said. “We expect that it’s going to be a wet, heavy snow, probably some pretty large flakes.”

The snowfall rate could be right at an inch an hour or greater, which would be considered heavy snowfall rates.

“Not only will the snow come down quite heavily,” he said, “but it will also have a lot of moisture content.”

The moisture content could potentially be 0.90 of liquid.

“So there’s a lot of beneficial moisture with it,” Roberg said.

He said wind won’t be much of a factor, so blizzard conditions will not likely occur with winds variable from 15 to 20 mph.