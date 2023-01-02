Winter storm system forecast to drop between 8 inches to a foot in North Platte area

The first winter storm of the new year hit the local area on Monday with the brunt of the projected snowfall, which could be amount to a foot, coming in the overnight hours into Tuesday.

Light snow in the morning turned into freezing rain in the early afternoon before it was forecast to return to snow in the evening with accumulation building over several hours.

The heaviest snowfall was expected to be between midnight and 6 a.m., according to Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in North Platte.

Gomez said the storm system is expected to produce 8 inches to a foot of snow before it tapers out around noon on Tuesday. The weather station's forecast details said the snow, "will start as heavy and wet then gradually transition into lighter and fluffier. (The) combination of heavy, wet snow and ice accumulations may result in power line and tree damage."

"(The storm) still seems to be on track with what we were expecting," Gomez said Monday afternoon. "We were really highlighting the potential that we could see some freezing precipitation in the onset (of the storm) ... and then we are going to see those snowfall totals. We have already seen six to seven inches across northern Nebraska already. It's coming."

NWS reported having received a quarter-inch of ice accumulation at its North Platte Lee Bird Field weather station by 4 p.m.

Gomez said the stretch from eastern Cherry County toward Ainsworth and Butte is projected to get the heaviest amount of snowfall, a potential between 18 to 24 inches.

A snow emergency was declared in North Platte, Hershey and Sutherland, all starting at 6 p.m. Monday. The requires people to remove vehicles from Snow Routes so that plows can clear streets.

The Nebraska State Patrol issued a press release on Monday morning to warn the public of the hazardous driving conditions across the state over the next few days.

Scanner reports indicated a response to three separate crashes within a span of a half-hour on Monday afternoon for a stretch of Interstate 80, just east of Maxwell. Two other interstate crashes were reported shortly afterward, including a rollover.

“The ice accumulation with this storm may have a hidden impact when coupled with snow,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in the release. “We urge all who intend to travel to check the forecast and current road conditions before heading out. As always, take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm.”

The release also directed the public to check 511.nebraska.gov for road reports and to also have a winter survival kit in a vehicle.

Gomez said the remainder of the week should be dry after Tuesday with temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s each day.