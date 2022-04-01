With eight days remaining in session, Legislature must still weigh COVID-19 relief aid and 'microTIF' bills

Western Nebraska’s six state senators will return to Lincoln Tuesday for their last major push toward completing the 2022 legislative session.

Final approval of Nebraska’s use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and updates to the North Platte-born “microTIF” program remain pending with eight of the session’s 60 days left.

State tax cuts, prison sentencing reforms, changes to horse racing and casino regulations and a bill poising Nebraska to outlaw abortion also remain pending on the Unicameral’s agenda.

Lawmakers, now on their last four-day weekend of the year, are scheduled to meet weekdays from Tuesday through the session’s 59th day April 13.

They plan to return for the 107th Legislature’s final day April 20, giving them a chance to override any vetoes Gov. Pete Ricketts might issue during their week off in between.

The ARPA bill (Legislative Bill 1014) includes $20 million toward Sustainable Beef LLC’s North Platte meatpacking project and $23.5 million for permanent repairs to the middle of the Gering-Fort Laramie Canal’s three tunnels.

Senators pulled LB 1014 back from final reading Thursday and tweaked provisions related to projects to help economic development in north and south Omaha.

The maneuver means they can’t take their third and final vote on the ARPA bill until at least Wednesday. Legislative rules require bills lay over one legislative day between the second and last rounds of consideration.

Also awaiting a final vote is LB 1065, introduced by former Sen. Mike Groene to tweak his two-year-old property tax incentives to rehabilitate or replace aging homes and business buildings.

His original microTIF co-sponsor, Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, took over the bill after Groene resigned Feb. 21. Sen. Mike Jacobson, Groene’s successor, co-sponsors LB 1065.

If passed and approved by Ricketts, LB 1065 will enable cities and villages to narrowly target microTIF to specific neighborhoods without quickly reaching state limits on how much of their land is eligible for tax increment financing.

MicroTIF allows owners of buildings 60 years old and older to gradually recover property taxes from the increase in taxable value from an improvement project. LB 1065 would extend that to vacant lots platted and inside city limits for at least 60 years.

Lawmakers last week advanced eight other bills by regional senators to final votes, while granting first-round approval to a ninth.

That bill, Gering Sen. John Stinner’s LB 1068, would expand staffing at the statewide Behavioral Health Education Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The bill, which advanced 34-4 Thursday, would fund up to 10 additional physician residents, physician assistants or psychiatric nurse practitioners in the center’s psychiatry program.

Each of the 10 would have to train for serving rural areas for up to three months, with at least three of them active in rural training each year.

LB 1068 also would raise the center’s number of doctoral-level psychology internships from five to 12 and fund up to 10 one-year internships or practicums for mental health therapists in “rural and underserved communities.”

Bills by regional senators advanced to final reading last week were:

» Stinner’s LB 59, which would let the Nebraska Tourism Commission engage directly with retailers to sell its tourism promotional products.

» LB 805, introduced by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, which would make various changes to state laws on promoting wheat sales and controlling black-tailed prairie dogs and noxious weeds.

Each was the subject of a separate Hughes bills (LBs 802, 712 and 805) before the Agriculture Committee combined and advanced them.

» Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ LB 705, which would eliminate booth rental permits at barber shops and shorten the time for assistant barber instructors to complete their barber-teaching training.

» Two other Williams bills (LBs 707 and 863) that would respectively update banking and insurance laws. Williams chairs the Legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

» Measures by Sen. Steve Erdman of Gering to make changes to the state’s probate code (LB 1124) and let local governments store their meeting minutes electronically (LB 742).

» Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB 1057, which proposes various changes to legal requirements for Class III school districts outside Lincoln and Omaha.

