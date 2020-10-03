Wives vs. husbands at Saturday's annual Sports Commission tank race

“I just sent a group text (saying), ‘Who wants to do it?’” Tori Hauxwell said. “These are the dumb suckers who decided to do it.”

Since their wives were racing, Joel Hauxwell, Jim Ruggles and Porter’s husband, Scott, ended up racing as the “Hot Chub Team.”

The men dressed up as hunters, with the wives and Cox in deer outfits. While the women decorated their tank with cornstalks and brush, the men’s tank had, well, not much.

“We need some dead things,” Jim Ruggles said.

“They wouldn’t let us pick them up from the side of the road,” Joel Hauxwell added.

Though the wives had the notion that the husbands would follow them, the “hunters” actually took to the water first in the staggered-start race.

They finished fifth in 51 minutes, 53 seconds, doing their best along the way to decorate an onboard pumpkin with random supplies stuffed in a bag by event organizers.

But Lori Hauxwell’s team came in fourth at 50:55, likely guaranteeing lots of teasing at the men’s expense when the teams returned to Pals for awards.