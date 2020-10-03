Wives vs. husbands at Saturday's annual Sports Commission tank race

Sit down to eat. See an advertisement. Text your friends.
A week later, you’re all rowing down a river in nutty costumes in a stock-tank race.
That’s how it went for fully one-fourth of the eight teams in Saturday morning’s “Quarantine Pumpkin Paddle,” the fourth annual fundraising tank race sponsored by the North Platte Area Sports Commission.
The first three took place in early spring, but this year’s March 28 race was postponed by COVID-19, said Samantha Geisler, sports and events marketing specialist for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
The bureau and cosponsors Pals Brewing Co. and Dusty Trails naturally worked Halloween decoration contests into the North Platte River race from Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area to Cody Park.
That’s how Tori Hauxwell of Culbertson learned about it — and proceeded to drag her husband and friends along for the tank rides.
“I was eating at Pals last weekend, me and my husband (Joel), and I said, ‘We have to do this,’” she said as her four-woman “Joe Buck Yourself!” team prepared their tank.
She recruited longtime friend Camie Cox of Wauneta for her team, as well as McCook friends Tandi Porter, whose kids attend her kids’ school, and Lori Ruggles, whose husband, Jim, had gone to Republican Valley High School in Indianola with Joel Hauxwell.
“I just sent a group text (saying), ‘Who wants to do it?’” Tori Hauxwell said. “These are the dumb suckers who decided to do it.”
Since their wives were racing, Joel Hauxwell, Jim Ruggles and Porter’s husband, Scott, ended up racing as the “Hot Chub Team.”
The men dressed up as hunters, with the wives and Cox in deer outfits. While the women decorated their tank with cornstalks and brush, the men’s tank had, well, not much.
“We need some dead things,” Jim Ruggles said.
“They wouldn’t let us pick them up from the side of the road,” Joel Hauxwell added.
Though the wives had the notion that the husbands would follow them, the “hunters” actually took to the water first in the staggered-start race.
They finished fifth in 51 minutes, 53 seconds, doing their best along the way to decorate an onboard pumpkin with random supplies stuffed in a bag by event organizers.
But Lori Hauxwell’s team came in fourth at 50:55, likely guaranteeing lots of teasing at the men’s expense when the teams returned to Pals for awards.
The race winner and the team with the best costume/decorated tank each won a trophy and split $200. The team with the best pumpkin took home a Pals gift card.
Winners were as follows:
» Tank race: Cool Runnings (Trent Sprague, Jed Wipplinger, Wes Plummer, Trevor Sewald), 46:15.
» Best costume/decorated tank: Turkey Feather (Lucas Savory, David Blume, Jennifer Hodges, Duane Canfield).
» Best pumpkin: Team Dark Helmet (Shawn McQuade, Rachelle Allberry-McQuade, Nate Bockus, Andrea Clark).
