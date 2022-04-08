Woman charged with pair of felonies after two hit and runs Thursday in North Platte

A 35-year-old woman has been charged after police say she left the scenes of two crashes Thursday afternoon that happened about a half block apart.

Tionna M. Bouback appeared in Lincoln County Court on Friday and was charged with two felony counts of failure to stop and render aid, as well as a misdemeanor for having no proof of insurance.

Bail was set at 10% of $25,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

According to court records:

A North Platte police officer responded to a crash at Taco John’s.

A Jeep Renegade in the drive-thru had been struck by a silver Chevrolet pickup that then left the scene.

The driver of the Renegade complained of chest pain and was transported to Great Plains Health.

Shortly after that, the officer was notified that a second crash had happened about a half-block east, at the intersection of Fourth Street and Bryan Avenue.

Witnesses said the same Chevrolet pickup had crashed into a black Nissan sedan and then left the road, continued through the grassy area at the Taco John’s lot and hit the Renegade.

The driver of the Nissan complained of head pain and leg numbness and was taken to GPH as well.

A witness who saw the Renegade being hit followed the Chevrolet pickup to a West 17th Street residence and called law enforcement.

A police investigator contacted Bouback at the residence.

