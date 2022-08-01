Woman gets jail time in May theft from Sutherland I-80 business

A 37-year-old Sutherland woman received jail time Monday for her role in the May 7 disappearance of $3,666.64 in cash from Ozzie’s I-80 at Sutherland’s Exit 158 interchange.

Lincoln County District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced Casandra L. Simmons to 45 days in jail on a reduced misdemeanor count of theft, $500 to $1,500.

Simmons, who authorities earlier said was an employee of the convenience store, was one of four people arrested in connection with the May theft.

The store’s owner told county sheriff’s deputies that Ozzie’s had closed early on May 7 — without his knowledge — when Simmons reported she was sick.

Authorities said several people, including Simmons, were in the store after it closed. Video surveillance captured three people handling a large amount of cash and walking out of the store.

County prosecutors lowered Simmons’ charge from felony theft, $1,500 to $5,000. Piccolo gave her credit for eight days served in jail.

Also Monday, 33-year-old Austin B. Priest of North Platte pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of 10 to 28 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and tampering with physical evidence. All counts stem from a June 12 incident.

Piccolo set Priest’s bail at $250,000, with the right to post 10%. The bail is concurrent with three 2021 cases, all of which also involve felony charges.

In other district court action (all defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Ted A. Lewis, 33, of rural North Platte received consecutive 365-day jail terms for two felonies in connection with a June 5, 2020, break-in at a home in western North Platte.

Lewis pleaded guilty to counts of burglary and attempted terroristic threats. Prosecutors filed the latter charge after agreeing to drop felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Piccolo gave Lewis 445 days’ credit for time served in jail.

Jeffrey Lammers, 34, of Orleans, Nebraska, was placed on two years’ specialized substance abuse supervision probation for misdemeanor third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lammers, who accepted a plea agreement, originally was charged with felony fourth-offense DUI in an incident on Nov. 25, 2021. He had three previous DUI convictions in Buffalo County, according to court records.

Piccolo also fined Lammers $1,000, revoked his driver’s license for two years and ordered him to spend 30 days in jail with one day’s credit for time served.

John A. Hernandez, 34, received two concurrent 90-day jail terms under a plea agreement settling a trio of cases filed in 2021 and 2022.

He pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving under suspension on Feb. 17, 2021, and felony possession of suboxone on Dec. 2, 2019.

One misdemeanor count in each of those cases was dropped, as was a more recent felony charge of first-offense criminal impersonation in a July 10 incident.

Piccolo gave Hernandez 55 days’ credit for time served but also revoked his driver’s license for 15 years.

The judge set trial for the Sept. 13 jury term for Chad M. Wallgren, 48, on felony counts of possession of 28 to 140 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Wallgren pleaded not guilty to the charges on March 25, 2019, according to court records. The incident tied to the charges took place on Feb. 14, 2019.