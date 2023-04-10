The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman found dead on a Union Pacific Railroad locomotive at Bailey Yard.

Deputies said in a press release that U.P. officials called them at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, reporting they had discovered the woman’s body aboard a locomotive recently towed for repairs to North Platte from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Sheriff’s deputies and investigators found the woman wedged in a small generator room just behind the locomotive’s cab, the press release said.

“It appeared the female had recently passed away, and she had no identification,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

A Tuesday autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death and help identify the woman.

Sheriff’s investigators and Cheyenne police are working on the case. Anyone knowing of a missing woman from either Lincoln County or the Cheyenne area should call the Sheriff’s Office at 308-535-9599.