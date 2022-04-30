Women's Resource Center raises funds for facility through annual Walk For Life across region

The Women’s Resource Center in North Platte offers guidance for pregnant women and families through a number of services.

On Saturday, the organization hosted its 21st annual Walk for Life that helps raise funds for its services. As of Saturday morning, the organization raised 60% of its goal through the walk.

Linda Logsdon, executive director, said the center focuses on two major fundraisers during the year, the Walk for Life in the spring and the WRC Banquet in the fall.

“With our Walk for Life, we always do a pre-registration,” Logsdon said. “Our total goal is $75,000 and we’re already at $45,000 with pre-registration.”

The center hosted four walks throughout the area on Saturday including Gothenburg, Stapleton and Callaway, and will host walks Sunday at Wallace, Arnold, Dunning and Hershey.

“We’ve had a good turnout and people are braving the wind,” Logsdon said.

She said the center provides pregnancy help for anyone who needs guidance.

“We provide free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds,” Logsdon said. “All of our clients who come for parenting classes earn what we call Baby Bucks.”

With those Baby Bucks, they can buy diapers, baby clothes, baby items like strollers, high chairs and bassinets. They can earn a free car seat, a free pack-n-play or a free high chair.

“We are funded by individual churches and businesses that believe in what do and what we believe God has called us to do,” Logsdon said. “There are those who give each month to help sustain us through the year and we’re very grateful for that.”

The center is starting a new service for its clients — a client food pantry.

“We’re asking if people want to make donations of non-perishable food, they can do that as well,” Logsdon said. “With the Baby Bucks our clients earn, they can also buy groceries for their family.”

In addition, the center offers a cooking class, and other life skills classes.

“We have a 24/7 Dad class that we are really trying to reach out to the guys,” Logsdon said.

For those who have been impacted by abortion, the center also offers post-abortive healing classes.

“It may be male and female, it might even be a grandparent that lost their grandchild through abortion,” Logsdon said. “We just want to provide all those services that we can. “

The clients learn about the three options available when they come into the center.

“There’s always those options we talk about — parenting, adopting and then abortion,” Logsdon said. “Those are your three options when you find yourself pregnant so we want to talk about those.

“Of course, what we’re praying for is life. There’s new life in Christ, there’s new life for a baby, so we’re always looking toward that.”

Logsdon has been the executive director for seven years and the center has been at the McNeel Lane location for four years. The organization started a capital campaign and in three years paid off the mortgage of $369,000 on the building.

“We built an expansion building because we are already out of space here,” Logsdon said. “Everything is paid off, our mortgage is paid off, we built our expansion building debt-free so God has really blessed.”

Donations can be made online at friendsofwrc.com or mail to 209 McNeel Lane, North Platte, NE 69101, or Paypal. Call 308-534-1440 for more information.

