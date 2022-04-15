 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodgate Building, behind Hub Bar, demolished Friday in North Platte

Reduced to a three-wall shell, the 1925 Woodgate Building in the 100 block of West Seventh Street in North Platte awaits completion of its demolition Friday. Hiatt Construction workers, shown here cleaning up debris before applying their final blows, earlier wrapped up 2½ weeks of demolition of the R.N. Lamb Building at 706 N. Jeffers St. The wall at left, behind the pole, abuts the back wall of the 1917 home of the historic Hub Bar, 702 N. Jeffers. Hub owner Bruce Weesner, who owned the Lamb and Woodgate buildings, agreed to tear them both down to settle a city condemnation suit on the first and head off one on the second. Both will become parking lots for the bar, built in 1917 by Woodgate and J.F. Abernathy. It acquired its present use in 1939 and name in 1943.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Hiatt Construction workers began demolition of the 1925 Woodgate Building Friday in the 100 block of West Seventh Street in North Platte.

The construction firm earlier wrapped up 2½ weeks of demolition of the R.N. Lamb Building at 706 N. Jeffers St.

Hub owner Bruce Weesner, who owned the Lamb and Woodgate buildings, agreed to tear them both down to settle a city condemnation suit on the first and head off one on the second.

Both will become parking lots for the bar, built in 1917 by Woodgate and J.F. Abernathy. It acquired its present use in 1939 and name in 1943.

