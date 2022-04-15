Woodgate Building, behind Hub Bar, demolished Friday in North Platte

Hiatt Construction workers began demolition of the 1925 Woodgate Building Friday in the 100 block of West Seventh Street in North Platte.

The construction firm earlier wrapped up 2½ weeks of demolition of the R.N. Lamb Building at 706 N. Jeffers St.

Hub owner Bruce Weesner, who owned the Lamb and Woodgate buildings, agreed to tear them both down to settle a city condemnation suit on the first and head off one on the second.

Both will become parking lots for the bar, built in 1917 by Woodgate and J.F. Abernathy. It acquired its present use in 1939 and name in 1943.

