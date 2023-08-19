Dog owners brought out their pets to Memorial Park on Saturday for “Woofstock.”

The event is a day in the park for dogs and owners to get together and meet each others’ dogs as well as give the dogs a chance to get new smells and maybe even take a dip in the fountain at the center of the park dedicated to World War II veterans.

The tiniest dog in the park, Oakley, was the runt of the litter. She is a miniature dachshund with long hair and was constantly on the move. She is 7 months old.

Her owners, Danny and Cyndi Griffith said they entered her in the wiener dog races at the county fair, but she didn’t know what to do so instead she just played with her brother.

“She’s just wired all the time!” Danny said.

Oakley was too fast to pet.

Oakley moves almost like a weasel, as her hind end follows her head wherever she walks. She constantly pulls on her harness, stretching out her neck to get the best smells at the end of her leash.

A Pomeranian chihuahua mix, Lucy, took the center stage during the “Strut Your Stuff” event with her owner Phil Rimpley.During the event, dogs came up on a mobile stage in the center of the park emceed by Kevin Winder with Song Scapes DJ Services. Talents ranged from tricks on command to something simple as “being the most beautiful rescue dog.”

The stage was a strange situation for most dogs, so some could do their tricks. Other didn’t want to be in the spotlight so much, so they tugged at their leashes to get off as soon as possible.

Lucy’s trick was she would give kisses, so Rimpley raised the little fluff ball to his face and she licked him. Naturally, the older women who volunteered for the event gave enthusiastic applauses for whatever tricks any dog did.

Lucy was very fluffy and had soft fur.

Rimpley said he got Lucy from an Omaha shelter after she was adopted into a series of abusive homes and returned. She has a fear of men with hats, because, Rimpley said, her previous owner would hit her with his hat when he was angry.

He said he found out about this because that particular individual was banned from adopting dogs in Omaha after going through a string of three dogs in three months and they would return skittish.

“Isn’t that sad how people could be mean like that?” he said.

He said it took her about a month to come around but she’s “so thankful though, and we love her.”

“She can sense good people after being abused, but it took — slowly we had to get on the ground and lay down and she’d come up to you slowly. After a week and a half, two weeks then she came just like crazy.”

Maui means “god of fire,” and the dog with the same name was actually relatively calm for the day. Her owner’s mother brought her while selling wellness products at her tent.

“She’s not showing that here right but at home she definitely does.”

She said Maui “gets the zoomies” when she is around her family and acts hyper. She had some soft fur to pet and liked getting belly scratches.

Paws-itive Partners hosts the event. Organizer Jo Mayber said it’s mostly to interact with the community and allow dog owners to come spend a day in the park but it is also a fundraiser. They sold T-shirts and 50/50 tickets. Nebraskaland Bank donated hamburgers and hot dogs.

“It’s been a fun day,” she said.

Paws-itive Partners are an all volunteer service that helps dogs and cats offering foster services. The organization also runs a spay-neuter program for low-income families. The organization asks about income and if the pet owner meets a low enough threshold, they help pay for most of the expenses. In 2022 they spayed and neutered 700 dogs and cats.

“Our main focus is to help stop pet overpopulation and provide spay and neuter for lower income pet owners,” she said.