Work is beginning on repairing the library elevator. When it is done remains a question.

The North Platte Public Library will have a functioning elevator again in 2023.

Exactly when that is still remains to be determined.

Library Director Sky Seery said Wednesday afternoon that a city crew is addressing electrical issues for the roughly five-decade-old elevator. Once that is completed, Otis Elevator employees are expected to begin parts replacement and other work in February.

"We don't have a timeline on how long that will take with them quite yet," Seery said. "It's really going to depend on (the availability) of materials with the supply chain issues we see everywhere. I hate to put a date on (the completion) because I don't want to disappoint. But we will have a functioning elevator in the North Platte Public Library (in 2023)."

The elevator, which was installed in the 1970s, has not been in operation since last November. In October, the City Council approved a $77,824 low bid by Otis Elevator to replace it.

"We tried a number of different things," Seery said. "We sent off the motherboard and we had multiple people come in and take a look at (the elevator). We just wanted to exhaust all of our efforts before we said, 'You know what? We need a new one.'

"We were able to save money by working with the other city departments to complete some of this work," she said. "If we had to go outside for all of it, the cost would have been much higher. We're really lucky to have talented people in our city who can help us."

Seery said library staff members trek the staircase to the second floor to pull books and other materials for patrons who have mobility issues, and computers and copy machines are made available on the first floor as well.

"We have addressed the accessibility issues and met those," she said.