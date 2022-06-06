 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work to begin on Nebraska Highway 2 from Halsey-Dunning

Local News

Weather permitting, work will begin June 13 on Nebraska Highway 2, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is the prime contractor for this project. Work includes new asphalt driving surfaces, bridge repair, luminaire replacement, shouldering and seeding.

Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect. Bridge work will be performed under daytime and nighttime lane closures using temporary traffic signals. Anticipated completion is September 2022.

