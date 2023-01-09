Work to open temporary North Platte's Centennial Park ice rink goes on (copy)

Chuck Roberts of North Platte's Roberts & Sons Plumbing drained glycol Monday afternoon from the plastic piping underneath the temporary seasonal ice rink expected to open soon in Centennial Park.

NPIce had hoped to open the rink Dec. 12 but has had to cope with growing pains, including the need to replace the chiller system it had rented for its rink's first winter season.

Roberts said end caps would be replaced once the draining was finished so the glycol won't leak once it's flowing through the pipes to keep the ice surface frozen.

NPIce still plans to offer skating lessons and hockey leagues on the 80-foot by 50-foot rink this winter, organizers Stephen "BLu" McGrath and Tyler Sexson said in a Sunday post on NPIce's Facebook page.