Work to resume on I-80 between Gothenburg, Cozad

Weather permitting, work will resume Sept. 12 on Interstate 80 between Gothenburg and Cozad, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release.
Western Engineering Company Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is completing permanent pavement marking and rumble strips. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Traffic will be maintained with temporary daytime lane closures. Anticipated completion is in October.
NDOT asks that motorists drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.