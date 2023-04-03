Weather permitting, work will resume Tuesday on U.S. Highway 26/Nebraska Highway 61 near Ogallala, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad is the contractor. Remaining work includes concrete pavement repair, asphalt repairs and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers for daytime lane closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is May 2023.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.