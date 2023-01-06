Would-be microTIF changes top regional state senators’ new bills Friday

Friday’s second day of Unicameral bill introductions included state Sen. Mike Jacobson’s promised new set of tweaks to Nebraska’s North Platte-born microTIF program.

Legislative Bill 98 says an applicant who uses microTIF to renovate an older building or build anew on an older lot would receive all the project’s property tax refunds, even if he or she later sells the property.

As originally conceived in 2020 by former Sen. Mike Groene, Jacobson’s District 42 predecessor, microTIF tax refunds stay with the property. If it’s sold before all possible refunds are paid or 15 years pass — whichever comes first — the subsequent owner receives any remaining refunds.

Banks haven’t been willing to take microTIF into account in granting project loans to property owners who might want to use it, Jacobson told The Telegraph in a New Year’s Day story.

Owners of buildings or vacant lots that have existed for at least 60 years are eligible for microTIF if their property has been declared “substandard and blighted,” the standard for “regular” tax increment financing.

Cities and villages of less than 100,000 population may adopt the program, which North Platte did in 2021. Estimated post-project taxable values must be no more than $350,000 for a single-family home, $1.5 million for multifamily or commercial buildings or $10 million for buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

LB 98 also would grant city councils or village boards more powers when considering microTIF applications.

If the bill passes, those governing boards could establish annual limits on the number of microTIF projects or rescind their approval of the program’s use in their town.

Instead of the current law’s automatic approval of applications, a city council or village board could deny one if it doesn’t meet microTIF’s parameters or it’s inconsistent with that town’s comprehensive development plan.

Jacobson’s bill also further clarifies that governing boards could study a broad area for TIF eligibility but declare only part of that area — or even just one lot — “substandard and blighted” without a further public hearing.

A set of microTIF tweaks approved in 2022 (LB 1065) first included that idea, suggested by North Platte City Council members before they enabled the program’s use two years ago.

LB 98 was one of only four bills introduced Friday by western Nebraska lawmakers. Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman offered bills to exempt some agricultural operations from state workers compensation laws, alter land surveyor laws and change the definition of locations that can qualify for ImagiNE Nebraska Act tax incentives.

In other business, senators failed to adopt the list of Unicameral committee assignments presented by the Committee on Committees. They’ll return to that task Monday, said Jacobson, a member of that panel.

Sens. Justin Wayne and Machaela Cavanaugh, both of Omaha, each offered motions to send the list back for revisions. Wayne withdrew his motion, but Cavanaugh’s was pending when senators adjourned for the weekend.