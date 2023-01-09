Year-round DST bill could bite some western Nebraska I-80 motorists

State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said Monday he’ll be on guard against unintended consequences for western Nebraska if a renewed push for permanent daylight saving time catches on in the Legislature.

Albion Sen. Tom Briese, whose 2021 proposal to that end won strong support last spring, reintroduced his year-round DST call Friday as Legislative Bill 143.

As with Briese’s previous bill, the new measure would prevent a first-Sunday-in-November “fall back” of Nebraskans’ clocks whenever Congress makes it possible and three bordering states “adopt laws for a single year-round standard of time.”

LB 143, however, says that its provisions would take effect after year-round DST is “authorized by the laws of the United States … or are no longer in conflict with the laws of the United States …”

The “no longer in conflict” part could let states differ by either opting for year-round DST or year-round standard time. Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman proposed the latter last year for Nebraska, which is split between Mountain and Central time.

Should Colorado make a different choice than Nebraska, that could force motorists on Interstates 80 and 76 between North Platte and Julesburg to change clocks twice in an 80-mile stretch — once at the state line and again at the Keith-Lincoln county line.

Jacobson said he’ll seek to prevent that scenario from occurring.

“I believe that the bill’s going to be amended to include Iowa, Colorado and Wyoming” as the three states that would have to act along with Congress, he said. “I’ll offer the amendment if it takes that” to accomplish it.

All three states share interstate connections with Nebraska, with all of Iowa in Central Time and all of Colorado and Wyoming in Mountain Time.

In other Unicameral business, senators voted 40-7 to approve their final assignments to standing committees after two days of protests by unhappy lawmakers who alleged partisan maneuvering produced the final list.

The Legislature Friday and Monday fell short several times of “recommitting” the recommendations to the Committee on Committees, which presented them in the first place.

The logjam was broken only after Speaker John Arch of Gretna offered a motion to suspend legislative rules, said Jacobson, a Committee on Committees member. Arch withdrew it after opponents did likewise.

“We wasted a lot of time for people to make a point that they pretty well made out of the gate,” he said.

When that happens, “we can’t do the people’s business. I think that’s what we came here to do.”

Monday's vote confirmed Jacobson's membership on the Natural Resources and Banking, Commerce and Insurance committees.