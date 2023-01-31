Youth can attend science camps and apply for researcher jobs

High school students can learn about biodiversity at a camp at Lake Ogallala June 18-24.

This is one of several University of Nebraska Young Nebraska Scientists summer programs across the state in 2023 for middle and high school students.

Applications are also being taken for high school students to work this summer as YNS researchers in the labs of university scientists in Lincoln and Omaha. Preference is given to juniors.

The application deadline is March 15 for YNS researcher jobs, and must include a teacher recommendation. The last day to apply for summer camps is May 1. For information and applications go to yns.nebraska.edu

YNS is funded by the National Science Foundation via Nebraska EPSCoR. Need-based scholarships for camp are available.

Day camps for middle school students:

• July 14-16: "Engineering Plant Cell Walls," University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Lincoln.

• July 17-19: "The Secret Life of Metals," Creighton University, Omaha.

Camps for high school students:

• June 7-9: "Discovering Food Science: Exploring Dairy Products the Milky Way," NU Food Science at Nebraska Innovation Campus, Lincoln.

• June 18-24: Biodiversity, NU Cedar Point Biological Station, Ogallala.

• June 19-22: Explorations in Biology Camp, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln.

For more than 13 years, each summer 100-plus youths attend YNS camps, which include hands-on science experiences and recreation opportunities at college campuses throughout Nebraska.