Youth competitors get spotlight in Nebraskaland Days Junior Rodeo

Braxten Barner chases down a calf during his ride in the 11 to 14-year-old boys breakaway competition Sunday morning at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. The event was held during the Nebraskaland Days Junior Rodeo.
Tim Johnson
Rowan Eberle guides her horse through the pattern during the 3- to 6-year-old girls division of barrels competition on Sunday afternoon at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. The event was held during the Nebraskaland Days Junior Rodeo.
Tim Johnson
Suttyn Stoltenberg competes during the 3- to 6-year-old girls division of flags on Sunday afternoon at Wild West Arena. The event was held during the Nebraskaland Days Junior Rodeo.
Tim Johnson
Shayden Shall completes her run during the 7 to 10-year-old girls division of goats tie-down on Sunday morning at Wild West Arena in North Platte. The event was held during the Nebraskaland Days Junior Rodeo.
