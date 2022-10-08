Youth tour planes with Civil Air Patrol at Lee Bird Field

The North Platte Civil Air Patrol group hosted an open house on Saturday at the North Platte Regional Airport.

Aaron Parshall, cadet, was one of several club members guiding tours of planes used by the Patrol.

“We have three civil air patrol planes, we have the helicopter from the hospital and a fixed wing aircraft,” Parshall said. “We’re doing tours and glider flights as well.”

The gliders are based in Kansas and cadets are given five free glider flights.

“The glider is basically an airplane without a motor,” Parshall said. “You get towed up into the air behind a plane by a 450-foot rope, you pull a lever on the inside of the cockpit and it releases you. “

He said the glider is basically falling and uses what are called thermals, warmer air pockets, to stay aloft.

For those who are interested in the club, meetings are at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the airport.

“You can come and just show up,” Parshall said. “The first three meetings are free and if you want to join, you can sign up.”

He said eligible ages are 12-18 and the group is planning to start a drone club in the near future.