Zoning change for Chamber-led housing project, fines for violating new UTV ordinance on North Platte City Council agenda

A relatively light North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday includes second-round debate on a rezoning ordinance tied to a north-side housing project approved earlier this month.
Council members also will consider setting fines for violations of the city’s new ordinance allowing “utility-type vehicles” to operate on most city streets.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
A split council voted 6-2 June 7 to sell 13.2 acres of city land and grant tax increment financing for infrastructure for a “shovel-ready” subdivision at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue.
The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. proposed the 51-lot project and would install streets and utilities. The chamber then would sell individual lots.
The rezoning ordinance, which won identical 6-2 initial approval, would change the site’s zoning from “transitional agricultural” to R-2 residential.
Second-round advancement would set up a final vote July 5, unless council members should decide to waive that night’s vote and adopt the ordinance Tuesday.
A council motion June 7 to waive the ordinance’s final two readings failed on a 4-4 tie vote.
Initial debate is planned on an unrelated ordinance setting a $250 fine for a first-offense violation of UTV regulations. Subsequent offenses would carry a fine of $250 to $500.
The council unanimously approved its main UTV ordinance Feb. 1. It allows UTVs inspected and licensed by the city to be operated between sunrise and sunset on all streets except U.S. Highways 30 and 83 and Nebraska Highway L-56G.
Drivers must be at least 18, hold a valid driver’s license or farm permit and drive no faster than 25 or 30 mph, depending on speed limits.
The proposed ordinance setting UTV penalties also would let police impound any UTVs or all-terrain vehicles operated in violation of city code or state law.
ATVs themselves continue to be banned from North Platte streets.
In other business, council members will consider issuing a $476,274 warrant to Western Engineering Co. Inc. in connection with the firm’s spring resurfacing work on several city streets.