Zoning changes, audit on table for North Platte City Council Tuesday

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will review the city’s recently completed 2020-21 audit before resuming debate on updating residential zoning regulations.

The council will convene at 4:45 p.m. to discuss the audit with Marcy Luth, a partner in Grand Island’s AMGL accounting firm that has done the city’s audits for years.

Acceptance of the audit will be considered during the regular 5:30 p.m. meeting, when first-round debate also is set to resume on a revised ordinance with the zoning updates.

Both sessions will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

The zoning-update package includes a handful of tweaks suggested during the council’s most recent nonvoting work session on the topic April 25, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a council memorandum.

If it wins initial approval Tuesday, the ordinance still would need two more “yes” votes unless council members decide to waive one or both of them.

The zoning ordinance still would reduce the number of types of residential districts from four to three, with new zoning types added for mobile home parks and “suburban residential” districts.

The remaining R-1, R-2 and R-3 zoning types would continue to allow single-family homes, with apartment complexes also allowed in R-3 zones.

Clark said the revised ordinance would allow duplexes and condominiums — allowed in R-2 and R-3 zones under its original draft — to also be built in R-1 districts if their builders can win a conditional use permit.

She said that change, suggested during the April 25 council work session, “would allow a wider variety of housing in all districts” while giving the city more control over what types of duplexes or condos could be built in an R-1 district.

Other changes to the ordinance since the council sidetracked it April 2 refine the definitions of a “dwelling,” a manufactured home, a mobile home and a modular home.

Clark’s memorandum says the Planning Commission hopes to craft a similar zoning-update package for commercial zoning districts by August or September. Its members started discussing them April 26.

Except for routine claims, the rest of Tuesday night’s council business appears on a nine-item “consent agenda” that includes acceptance of the 2020-21 audit report.

Those items will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks to remove one or more items.

Consent agenda items Tuesday include:

» Approval of a new two-year collective bargaining agreement with the city’s police union starting Oct. 1. Details of the accord weren’t included in the council’s online agenda book.

» Permission for the Public Service Department to buy a used 2013 John Deere motor grader for $102,000.

The 1979 motor grader it would replace recently lost its engine, and it’s not cost-effective to fix or rebuild it, said Public Service Director and Interim City Administrator Layne Groseth.

» Special designated beer licenses at Bill Wood Field for the North Platte Plainsmen baseball team’s first home games May 23-26 and June 3-4.

The club’s Class C liquor license application also would be forwarded to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission as part of the consent agenda.

