A 0.6 mile stretch of west Ninth Street will be rebuilt beginning the summer of 2024, due to North Platte City Council approval on Tuesday night of the city’s one and six-year road plans.

Councilman Ed Rieker (Ward 4) observed that the Ninth Street work is long overdue. The rebuild will be from Sherman Avenue west to Buffalo Bill Avenue.

About one-half block west of Sherman Avenue the street narrows and sidewalks disappear, and are absent all the way to Buffalo Bill.

Rieker, who lives in the area, said he likes to go for walks. However, he noted that there is a moderate amount of vehicle traffic on the street and he will appreciate having a place suitable for foot traffic.

“Maybe it’s because I’m big and people can see me” that I haven’t been hit, he quipped.

Before the rebuild happens, the water main under Ninth Street will be replaced from Jeffers to Buffalo Bill, said City Administrator Layne Groseth. That work should be completed by fall of this year.

The current water main varies from six to eight inches in diameter and will be replaced with a 12-inch pipe, he said. Most of the work will be done by boring, rather than trenching.

Bids for the street rebuild will be solicited early next winter.

There was no further discussion about any other portions of the road plans. The one-year plan includes reconstruction along Jeffers and Dewey from Leota to First Street, bridge repair on Buffalo Bill, Willow and Poplar, and other resurfacing and construction projects.

One item was taken off the consent agenda at Rieker's request at Tuesday night’s meeting. That had to do with reconveyance of a lot included in the city’s Iron Trail First Subdivision west of Walmart Distribution Center.

“The city has the deed of trust on the property as a result of some Quality Growth (Fund) money that was awarded (for the development) a couple of years ago,” said City Attorney Bill Troshynski.

The Quality Growth agreement involved $1 million in a 72 month (six year) loan, due in approximately three years. The loan will be forgiven if the taxable value of the property has increased by $10 million through improvements during the period of the loan.

So far, the taxable value has increased by about $2 million through development of the Twin Rivers Business Park, Troshynski said. If the increase is less than $10 million, the forgiven amount will be prorated.

The proposal before the council was to appoint Troshynski as successor trustee and direct him to execute a partial reconveyance so the one lot in question can be sold.

An alternative would have been for the city to require repayment of a portion of the loan now, to reflect the value of the one lot. However, that money would have to be returned later if the terms of loan forgiveness for the entire property were met.

Rieker said he felt that the original Quality Growth Fund agreement should have spelled out clearly what would happen if the applicant wanted to sell part of the property later. Troshynski agreed.

The proposal passed.

In other business the council:

Approved, as part of the consent agenda, an application by Big Red Liquor for a special designated liquor license on April 1 from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. for an event at D&N Event Center.

Adopted a resolution to submit a grant application for public transit assistance to the Nebraska Department of Roads for state and federal financial assistance for 2023-2025.

Accepted a lease purchase proposal for six new garbage trucks and one new hook/hoist truck for the city sanitation department.

The council also discussed personnel matters in a closed session.