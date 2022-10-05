Nominations for Humanities Nebraska Board due Oct. 14

Humanities Nebraska is seeking nominations for its council board. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 14.

Board members are selected statewide from those who show a passion for the humanities and the cultural life of Nebraska, HN said in a press release.

"HN makes every effort to find community members who reflect the geographic, occupational and ethnic diversity of Nebraska," the release said. "The nominations committee also seeks those who have balance between involvement in the humanities and other professional, business or community pursuits."

Council members agree to attend three board meetings in person a year, serve on several subcommittees that meet by video conference, make an annual financial contribution to HN of any amount, promote public awareness of HN and its objectives, and attend and evaluate programs funded by Humanities Nebraska. Self-nominations are accepted when submitted with a personal reference.

Nominations for the Council board must be postmarked, emailed or submitted online by Oct. 14. Find nomination forms and a complete list of basic board responsibilities on the HN website at humanitiesnebraska.org/about-us.