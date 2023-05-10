A free fire safety education class hosted by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 19 at 1415 E. Second St.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity partners with Fire Marshal Mike McConnell to provide bilingual fire safety education for the public. There is no cost for this event. Translation services are being provided by the Building Hope in Community project.

“Whether owning or renting, we are always surprised to know that many people do not have a fire extinguisher in their home,” Executive Director Dalene Skates said. “Our Fire Safety Class is required for Habitat Partner Families as part of our Homeownership Program Education, and we’re now offering it to anyone in the community that might benefit."

In this one-hour class Fire Marshall McConnell will discuss fire safety basics, explain their new method for providing critical information to emergency personnel in situations where you may not be able and demonstrates the correct use of a standard household fire extinguisher.

What makes this class especially fun, aside from the comedic presentation style of North Platte’s Fire Marshall, each attendee receives the valuable experience of using a fire extinguisher on a real fire.

Attendees will have a chance to receive one of 10 fire extinguishers donated by Families 1st Partnership as part of their Community Enrichment program.

Fire Marshal McConnell has been with the City of North Platte Fire Department since 2005. McConnell conducts fire safety inspections, public education, city fire investigations, plan reviews, inspects underground tank facilities and is a delegated authority for the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office.

For more information, contact the Habitat for Humanity office at 308-534-6251.