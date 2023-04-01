The North Platte boys soccer team’s mentality is simple: They want to be hard to beat in every game.

The Bulldogs want every opponent they face to have to really work to get the desired result, and North Platte coach Danny Whitney said his team’s dedication to soccer will make that a reality in 2023.

“Our mentality is with the way our schedule goes, we’re going to play anywhere under any conditions whenever,” Whitney said. “We have a group of guys that love playing soccer. They’ll show up and put the cleats on and play whenever, wherever and under any conditions.”

North Platte has some experience with eight returning starters from last season and every player in the lineup having some varsity experience.

After that, though, is a bunch of players coming in as substitutes getting that first taste of varsity playing time.

“What we have is a group of older guys with a lot of experience, a group of sophomores who played a lot as freshmen who have that experience of being sort of the new young guys,” Whitney said. “Now, it’s almost like some of our sophomores are like our veterans because of some of the minutes we had last year.”

The Bulldogs return players like senior RJ Stefka, sophomores Alonzo Torrez, Breckin Torrez and Eli Broman and junior Eli Kempke and Enlai Hou.

But in terms of senior leadership, Whitney said it starts with two seniors in particular.

“It’s such a mix,” he said. “We have two seniors, Caden Miller and Jefrey Finchem, who have played a lot of soccer for us and are good leaders and just really good people. I would say it starts with them and then it trickles down to everybody else.”

Whitney said the goal is to get the Bulldogs to be the best they can be, and that comes with getting better after every game and practice.

“Our desire to want to keep getting better,” Whitney said. “We always challenge them that the goal should be to get better everyday, and this group really believes in that and really tries to make sure that each day we’re out here practicing, even if it’s difficult weather or difficult conditions, that they’re going to use that time to get better.”

It’s going to take some time, but Whitney said if what he saw in the season opener was any indicator of what’s to come, then the team is going to grow a lot by the end of the season.

“Our goal every year is to maximize the group that we have,” Whitney said. “Whatever that is by the end of the year. I don’t know what it’s going to be, but I have a feeling just seeing what we saw in that first game between the beginning of the game and the end of the game, the growth that we already had in 80 minutes of soccer, I think we’re going to grow a heck of a lot throughout the entire season.”