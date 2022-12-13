North Platte boys wrestling features mix of experience, youth

The North Platte boys wrestling team is ready to make another splash this year, and after taking a glance at the roster, it’s clear to see where all the optimism is coming from.

The Bulldogs are experienced, led by a multitude of returning state qualifiers, and they have a bunch of freshmen ready to make an immediate impact.

“We’ve got some good seniors and our returning state qualifiers,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “I like the group of kids we have. They’ve been working hard, but we’re going to have to start working a little bit harder too.”

Gone are veteran state champion contenders like Vince Genatone, Gavyn Brauer, Darian Diaz and Jaylan Ruffin. But a few up-and-comers still remain, led by one senior in the hunt for an individual title.

Ryan Fox leads the way as a two-time state qualifier and state medalist. He finished third last season at 145 pounds, losing to eventual champion Joel Adams in the semifinal round. Fox will wrestle at 160 pounds this season.

State qualifiers Brody Pitner, Kole Weigel, Jace Kennel, Haedyn Brauer, Brock Roblee, Lathen Huntsman, and Xavier Albertson all make a return this season.

The Bulldogs also added Dayton Gipe, a two-time state medalist in the Class D tournament with Sandhills Valley, to the roster this season. He is wrestling at 126 pounds.

Hall said the Bulldogs would’ve had another returning state qualifier this season in Ethan Jackson, but he is out for the year due to an injury.

“We had four freshmen in the lineup, and getting those guys the experience like that, I think it’s just going to make them better down the road. Make us a better team.”

“We have a good bunch of kids coming back,” Hall said. “We just got to stay healthy, stay eligible, keep grinding and hopefully be ready come February.”

The biggest splash, though, might come from a talented freshmen class. Will Rathjen, Ty Haneborg and Kirk Wilson each picked up wins in North Platte’s season-opening dual against Gering on Dec. 2.

All three will have a chance to make an impact right away, as it looks as if those spots are open. Haneborg was the only wrestler listed at 113. Wilson seems to have a lock on 132. And Rathjen should have 182 the rest of the season depending on where Roblee fights in when he returns from injury.

“I think Kirk Wilson is going to be one of those guys that’s going to able to make some noise,” Hall said. “He had one heck of a match in our blue and gold dual. And then Ty Haneborg’s going to be a name. I really like that freshman class coming up. There’s some talent in there. They’re not afraid to battle against some upperclassmen, and I think that’s going to help us with our depth and make sure everyone is working hard.”