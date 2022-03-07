North Platte Canteen, supporting communities nominated for Congressional Gold Medal

The people and communities that made North Platte's World War II Canteen possible during World War II were nominated Monday for a Congressional Gold Medal, Congress' highest civilian honor.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., introuced the North Platte Canteen Congressional Gold Medal Act in the Senate Monday. Fischer, of Valentine, is the daughter of a Canteen volunteer.

If both houses of Congress approve the bill, it would award the Congressional Gold Medal "to the collective individuals and communities who volunteered or donated food and other items to the North Platte Canteen in North Platte, Nebraska during World War II," Fischer said in a press release.

“In times of great crisis, Nebraskans have always moved quickly to help their neighbors and fellow countrymen. The volunteers and communities who supported the North Platte Canteen during WWII gave our service members a taste of home during the world’s darkest time," she added.

"Passing this legislation will honor the patriotic Americans who made the North Platte Canteen a success for almost five years, providing hospitality to millions in America’s heartland.

“The sacrifice and dedication of the volunteers that operated the North Platte Canteen during World War II is unparalleled," added North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

"The work of over 55,000 area residents, that were mostly women, served more than 6 million soldiers. The North Platte Canteen provided fond memories and hope for U.S. troops during the dark days of WWII. We are honored for the opportunity to recognize our ancestors that gave so willingly to America’s soldiers."

The North Platte Canteen was a railroad stop in North Platte that was recognized during World War II for providing hospitality to soldiers travelling through the area. An estimated 55,000 people from 125 communities throughout Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas contributed food, money, or time to serve the Canteen’s estimated 6 million visitors.

The North Platte Canteen operated from Christmas Day 1941 to April 1, 1946. It was the largest community-based canteen in the U.S. and was one of the largest volunteer efforts during World War II.