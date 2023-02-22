The annual Irish Fest celebration, originally called Mardi Gras, helps to raise funds for the operating budget of the North Platte Catholic School system.

For the past 48 years, Irish Fest has involved hundreds of volunteers and proceeds have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars for the schools. On Sunday, the celebration runs from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Patrick High School, 500 S. Silber Ave.

The event features a roast beef dinner, mini carnival games and prizes, Fun Jumpz, a silent auction, bake sale and raffle. The event is open to the public, said Wendy Dodson, Endowment-Trust director.

This year’s Irish Fest Raffle offers the following prizes: $500 and $250 cash, a MacBook Air laptop computer, $500 Kwik Stop gift card, $200 Sports Shoppe gift card and a Dave’s Place pizza package valued at $100.

Raffle tickets are $2 each and are on sale now at any of the North Platte Catholic Schools offices. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event on Sunday. The raffle drawing will be held at 2:55 p.m., and you do not have to be present to win.

The Irish Fest silent auction will be online. Anyone is welcome to bid by registering at bidpal.net/irishfest23. Bidding will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday and will close at 3 p.m.