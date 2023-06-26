The North Platte Catholic Schools will welcome alumni back to campus Friday and Saturday.

The annual all-class reunion celebrates all alumni of St. Patrick High School, with special honors given to this year’s jubilee classes: 1953, 1958, 1963, 1968, 1973, 1978, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Reunion weekend begins with the St. Pat’s Alumni & Friends Golf Tournament at River’s Edge Golf Course on Friday. Special recognition is given to the corporate sponsors who support the event, with proceeds benefitting the St. Pat’s High School Activities Association.

Reunion events on Saturday, July 1 include an open house on the NPCS campus beginning at 3 p.m., followed by a social and banquet at McDaid Elementary. For more information, contact Endowment Director Wendy Dodson at w.dodson@npcschools.org or 308-532-1874.

Pride of the Irish sponsors are: Contractor Services, Inc., Kwik Stop, and Phelps Family Dentistry. Platinum level sponsors are: Jordan Maassen — Lashley Land, Professional Financial Advisors, Lee Davies Architecture, Arnold Insurance Agency, and Premier Toyota. Gold level sponsors are: Carpenter memorial Chapel, Clear Focus Eyecare, Complete Eyecare, Dave’s Place, Edward Jones — Eric Peterka, ENZO Athletic Performance, Great Plains Realty, Krebs Electric, Lincoln County Feedyard LLC, Lindemeier Law Office, Troshynski Law Office, Nebraska Safety & Fire, NebraskaLand Bank, Platte Valley Women’s Healthcare, Sandhills State Bank, Bart & Kim Schroll, Sustainable Beef and TD Angus.