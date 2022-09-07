North Platte CC volleyball falls to rival McCook in straight sets

Alexa McCall was pretty direct in her initial thoughts on what went wrong for her team against McCook on Wednesday night.

"I just think we made too many errors," the North Platte Community College volleyball coach said after the Knights were swept in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. "Volleyball is a game of errors but we have to be able to make less than the other team. I felt that is where we really fell apart. We didn't even give (McCook) a chance to have to play defense."

Scores were 25-17, 25-20, 25-19.

The Knights travel to Dodge City, Kansas, on Friday for a pair of games against Dodge City Community College and Frank Phillips College.

Fernanda Merancio had eight kills and Victoria Thomas and Gabby Caskey added six and five kills, respectively, to lead the Indians (8-5) in the matchup between rival programs from campuses that are roughly an hour apart from each other.

"One of the things with rival matches, it's not even so much about who has the better team, it's about who wants it more," McCook coach Hayley Kobza said. "That's every single year we play these matches. It can be on our home court or it can be here, it really comes down to who wants the win. We really worked on that with our team this week."

Alexis Pontine added 24 assists for McCook and Caskey also had a team-high 15 digs.

The Knights (5-6) battled from behind for the majority of the night and rallied from a late four-point deficit in the second set to tie the score at 18-18, but McCook always found a way to respond when pushed.

"I thought we did a nice job of digging ourselves out of some of those holes," McCall said. "We got to the point where we were kind of even with them and (McCook) took it away again and we sat in serve receive for too long.

"When (McCook) was in system, it was kind of hard for us to defend, which is kind of the case with any team," McCall said. "You allow them to be in system, then it becomes harder for your defense, and I didn't think we did a good enough job in getting them out of system to help us out."

Morgan Ramsey had a team-high 11 kills to lead North Platte, and Vanessa Wood added seven. Avah Steggall had 11 assists and Tessa Metschke and Whitney Chintala had 13 and 11 digs, respectively.

"We watched North Platte this past weekend in (the MCC Invite) and they are a very, very scrappy team," Kobza said. "They have that and then Ramsey, who is an awesome player. We had to make sure we focused on her and didn't let her go off on us."