North Platte City Council Bios

(I)-incumbent

Ward 1

Jim Nisley (I)

Age: 73

Address: 802 Russian Olive Road

Family: Wife, Shirley; two children, four grandchildren

Education: North Platte High School, 1967; bachelor’s degree, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 1971; law degree, UNL, 1974

Occupation: Lawyer (retired)

Previous elected offices: North Platte City Council, Ward 1, 2014-present (council president, 2018-present)

Positions in community organizations: North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985 (past Nebraska state president); grand knight, Father McGivney Council No. 12530, Knights of Columbus; volunteer bookkeeper, Thrift Center for the Handicapped

Ward 2

Ty Lucas (I)

Age: 47

Address: 3510 Tyler Court

Family: Wife, Jackie; two sons

Education: North Platte High School, 1994; bachelor’s degree in business, University of Florida, 1999; graduate school of banking, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2008

Occupation: Chief lending officer, NebraskaLand Bank

Previous elected offices: North Platte City Council, Ward 1, 2018-present

Positions in community organizations: Former member and vice chairman, North Platte Planning Commission; former board member and chairman, North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.; former member, North Platte Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee; member, Housing Strategy Council, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority; former board member and president, TeamMates, North Platte; former member, Nebraska Bankers Association Housing Task Force and Leadership Program

Kelle Dikeman

Address: 2502 Cedarberry Lane

Dikeman did not return her candidate questionnaire to The Telegraph by press time.

Ward 3

Brian Flanders (I)

Age: 51

Address: 3301 Maplewood Drive

Family: Wife, Kim; three children

Education: North Platte High School, 1989; associate’s degree, Mid-Plains Community College; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, University of Nebraska at Kearney

Occupation: Reporting center coordinator, 11th Judicial District, Nebraska Probation System, North Platte

Previous elected offices: Appointed to North Platte City Council, Ward 3, Aug. 23, 2022, to complete unexpired term of Jim Carman

Positions in community organizations: None listed

Ward 4

Ed Rieker (I)

Age: 72

Address: 916 N. Emory Ave.

Family: Divorced; six children, six grandchildren

Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, Kearney State College (later University of Nebraska at Kearney)

Occupation: Marketing, W Design Associates, McCook

Previous elected offices: North Platte City Council, Ward 4, 2018-present

Positions in community organizations: Former board member and chairman, North Platte Housing Authority; member, Father McGivney Council No. 12530, Knights of Columbus; former chairman, Western Nebraska Community for Life; member, Western Nebraska Taxpayers Association

Tracy Martinez

Age: 61

Address: 1003 W. Ninth St.

Family: Wife, Candice Fox-Martinez; three children, one granddaughter

Education: North Platte High School, 1980; college courses, Mid-Plains Community College

Occupation: Union Pacific Railroad (retired)

Previous elected offices: None

Positions in community organizations: Past president, Buffalo Bill Soccer Tournament and Sandhills Symphony; board member, ASYO Soccer; soccer coach, ASYO girls teams; pit musician, North Platte Community Playhouse

Nate Hawks (official write-in)

Age: 41

Address: 820 W. Sixth St.

Family: Wife, Amy; two daughters

Education: North Platte High School, 1999; some college

Occupation: Delivery driver, truck driver

Previous elected offices: None

Positions in community organizations: None listed