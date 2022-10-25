 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Platte City Council Bios

  • 0

(I)-incumbent

Ward 1

Jim Nisley (I)

Age: 73

Address: 802 Russian Olive Road

Family: Wife, Shirley; two children, four grandchildren

Education: North Platte High School, 1967; bachelor’s degree, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 1971; law degree, UNL, 1974

Occupation: Lawyer (retired)

Previous elected offices: North Platte City Council, Ward 1, 2014-present (council president, 2018-present)

Positions in community organizations: North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985 (past Nebraska state president); grand knight, Father McGivney Council No. 12530, Knights of Columbus; volunteer bookkeeper, Thrift Center for the Handicapped

People are also reading…

Ward 2

Ty Lucas (I)

Age: 47

Address: 3510 Tyler Court

Family: Wife, Jackie; two sons

Education: North Platte High School, 1994; bachelor’s degree in business, University of Florida, 1999; graduate school of banking, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2008

Occupation: Chief lending officer, NebraskaLand Bank

Previous elected offices: North Platte City Council, Ward 1, 2018-present

Positions in community organizations: Former member and vice chairman, North Platte Planning Commission; former board member and chairman, North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.; former member, North Platte Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee; member, Housing Strategy Council, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority; former board member and president, TeamMates, North Platte; former member, Nebraska Bankers Association Housing Task Force and Leadership Program

Kelle Dikeman

Address: 2502 Cedarberry Lane

Dikeman did not return her candidate questionnaire to The Telegraph by press time.

Ward 3

Brian Flanders (I)

Age: 51

Address: 3301 Maplewood Drive

Family: Wife, Kim; three children

Education: North Platte High School, 1989; associate’s degree, Mid-Plains Community College; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, University of Nebraska at Kearney

Occupation: Reporting center coordinator, 11th Judicial District, Nebraska Probation System, North Platte

Previous elected offices: Appointed to North Platte City Council, Ward 3, Aug. 23, 2022, to complete unexpired term of Jim Carman

Positions in community organizations: None listed

Ward 4

Ed Rieker (I)

Age: 72

Address: 916 N. Emory Ave.

Family: Divorced; six children, six grandchildren

Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, Kearney State College (later University of Nebraska at Kearney)

Occupation: Marketing, W Design Associates, McCook

Previous elected offices: North Platte City Council, Ward 4, 2018-present

Positions in community organizations: Former board member and chairman, North Platte Housing Authority; member, Father McGivney Council No. 12530, Knights of Columbus; former chairman, Western Nebraska Community for Life; member, Western Nebraska Taxpayers Association

Tracy Martinez

Age: 61

Address: 1003 W. Ninth St.

Family: Wife, Candice Fox-Martinez; three children, one granddaughter

Education: North Platte High School, 1980; college courses, Mid-Plains Community College

Occupation: Union Pacific Railroad (retired)

Previous elected offices: None

Positions in community organizations: Past president, Buffalo Bill Soccer Tournament and Sandhills Symphony; board member, ASYO Soccer; soccer coach, ASYO girls teams; pit musician, North Platte Community Playhouse

Nate Hawks (official write-in)

Age: 41

Address: 820 W. Sixth St.

Family: Wife, Amy; two daughters

Education: North Platte High School, 1999; some college

Occupation: Delivery driver, truck driver

Previous elected offices: None

Positions in community organizations: None listed

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts

LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […]

The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News