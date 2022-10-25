North Platte City Council Bios

(I)-incumbent
Ward 1
Jim Nisley (I)
Age: 73
Address: 802 Russian Olive Road
Family: Wife, Shirley; two children, four grandchildren
Education: North Platte High School, 1967; bachelor’s degree, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 1971; law degree, UNL, 1974
Occupation: Lawyer (retired)
Previous elected offices: North Platte City Council, Ward 1, 2014-present (council president, 2018-present)
Positions in community organizations: North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985 (past Nebraska state president); grand knight, Father McGivney Council No. 12530, Knights of Columbus; volunteer bookkeeper, Thrift Center for the Handicapped
Ward 2
Ty Lucas (I)
Age: 47
Address: 3510 Tyler Court
Family: Wife, Jackie; two sons
Education: North Platte High School, 1994; bachelor’s degree in business, University of Florida, 1999; graduate school of banking, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2008
Occupation: Chief lending officer, NebraskaLand Bank
Previous elected offices: North Platte City Council, Ward 1, 2018-present
Positions in community organizations: Former member and vice chairman, North Platte Planning Commission; former board member and chairman, North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.; former member, North Platte Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee; member, Housing Strategy Council, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority; former board member and president, TeamMates, North Platte; former member, Nebraska Bankers Association Housing Task Force and Leadership Program
Kelle Dikeman
Address: 2502 Cedarberry Lane
Dikeman did not return her candidate questionnaire to The Telegraph by press time.
Ward 3
Brian Flanders (I)
Age: 51
Address: 3301 Maplewood Drive
Family: Wife, Kim; three children
Education: North Platte High School, 1989; associate’s degree, Mid-Plains Community College; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, University of Nebraska at Kearney
Occupation: Reporting center coordinator, 11th Judicial District, Nebraska Probation System, North Platte
Previous elected offices: Appointed to North Platte City Council, Ward 3, Aug. 23, 2022, to complete unexpired term of Jim Carman
Positions in community organizations: None listed
Ward 4
Ed Rieker (I)
Age: 72
Address: 916 N. Emory Ave.
Family: Divorced; six children, six grandchildren
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, Kearney State College (later University of Nebraska at Kearney)
Occupation: Marketing, W Design Associates, McCook
Previous elected offices: North Platte City Council, Ward 4, 2018-present
Positions in community organizations: Former board member and chairman, North Platte Housing Authority; member, Father McGivney Council No. 12530, Knights of Columbus; former chairman, Western Nebraska Community for Life; member, Western Nebraska Taxpayers Association
Tracy Martinez
Age: 61
Address: 1003 W. Ninth St.
Family: Wife, Candice Fox-Martinez; three children, one granddaughter
Education: North Platte High School, 1980; college courses, Mid-Plains Community College
Occupation: Union Pacific Railroad (retired)
Previous elected offices: None
Positions in community organizations: Past president, Buffalo Bill Soccer Tournament and Sandhills Symphony; board member, ASYO Soccer; soccer coach, ASYO girls teams; pit musician, North Platte Community Playhouse
Nate Hawks (official write-in)
Age: 41
Address: 820 W. Sixth St.
Family: Wife, Amy; two daughters
Education: North Platte High School, 1999; some college
Occupation: Delivery driver, truck driver
Previous elected offices: None
Positions in community organizations: None listed