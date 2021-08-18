North Platte City Council gives green light to study reopening long-closed city landfill

There’s no immediate need for North Platte to reopen its long-closed city landfill rather than keep hauling its trash 50 miles west, city officials told the City Council Tuesday.
But when hauling costs $2 million a year, it makes sense to look at alternatives, they said before the council agreed to fund an initial $8,950 feasibility study by the Olsson Associates engineering firm.
Public Service Director Layne Groseth said about 70 years of space remains at the private J Bar J landfill south of Ogallala, used since the city shut down its landfill in 1994 due to tougher federal regulations.
“We have a good relationship with our current landfill” operators, and “there’s a lot of life there,” Groseth said.
But he and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said they want to explore whether it makes sense after 27 years to open a new cell for garbage at the 300-acre landfill site west of Lake Maloney.
The city opened it in the mid-1970s, contracted out its operation until 1984 and ran it directly for 10 more years. North Platte’s transfer station still operates there.
Like many other cities in the early 1990s, North Platte gave up on its landfill after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency imposed more stringent environmental controls on new and existing landfills.
Olsson engineer Jeff Hurlbert said the EPA’s still-current Subtitle D regulations mandate that cells where garbage is buried have two layers of liner over their bottoms. Each day’s trash must be covered.
“You wouldn’t have had that” with the garbage buried at North Platte’s landfill before 1994, Hurlbert said.
Councilman Pete Volz said John Patterson, a councilman at that time, told him the 1994 council chose to contract with J Bar J instead of facing the costs of adapting the landfill to Subtitle D requirements.
But Hurlbert said many landfills are lining cells with a newer “geosynthetic clay liner,” which sandwiches a bentonite clay between plastic “geotextile” layers.
Such liners, he said, satisfy Subtitle D mandates but are much cheaper. That makes it reasonable to weigh reopening the North Platte landfill against continuing to ship trash to J Bar J, Groseth and Kibbon said.
The cost difference “used to be outrageous,” Groseth said. “Now, with fuel costs, it’s probably a wash.”
Kibbon said the city also could make more money from nearby towns that pay to use North Platte’s transfer station. They’d pay the city for landfill storage instead, he said.
The city has plenty of land left at the old landfill to open new cells, probably on the west end of the 300-acre site, Groseth said.
Olsson’s initial study would examine whether it’s worth it for the city to more extensively study the costs, benefits and expected lifespan of the rest of the 1970s landfill, Kibbon said.
Council members voted 8-0 to authorize the first-stage study.
“Hauling our trash down the road for 27 years blows my mind,” Councilman Brad Garrick said.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
» Gave 8-0 final approval to an ordinance selling the surplus site of a capped city water well at 921 W. First St. to Dimitrios Tryfonopoulos.
He submitted the high bid of $11,600 during an online auction after the council put the site up for sale in March. Council members, who advanced the sale ordinance July 20, agreed to waive its third and final vote.
» Authorized city leaders to negotiate with Professional Financial Advisers of North Platte to provide retirement-plan services for city employees.
» Ratified Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s nomination of former Councilman Jim Backenstose to serve on the Board of Adjustment. He succeeds the outgoing Marcene Franzen.
» Watched Kelliher present Police Chief Daniel Hudson, who will retire in November, with his “commission” from Gov. Pete Ricketts as an admiral in the fictional Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.