North Platte City Council gives green light to study reopening long-closed city landfill

Olsson engineer Jeff Hurlbert said the EPA’s still-current Subtitle D regulations mandate that cells where garbage is buried have two layers of liner over their bottoms. Each day’s trash must be covered.

“You wouldn’t have had that” with the garbage buried at North Platte’s landfill before 1994, Hurlbert said.

Councilman Pete Volz said John Patterson, a councilman at that time, told him the 1994 council chose to contract with J Bar J instead of facing the costs of adapting the landfill to Subtitle D requirements.

But Hurlbert said many landfills are lining cells with a newer “geosynthetic clay liner,” which sandwiches a bentonite clay between plastic “geotextile” layers.

Such liners, he said, satisfy Subtitle D mandates but are much cheaper. That makes it reasonable to weigh reopening the North Platte landfill against continuing to ship trash to J Bar J, Groseth and Kibbon said.

The cost difference “used to be outrageous,” Groseth said. “Now, with fuel costs, it’s probably a wash.”

Kibbon said the city also could make more money from nearby towns that pay to use North Platte’s transfer station. They’d pay the city for landfill storage instead, he said.